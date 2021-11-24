NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes and Panthers Continue Battle for No. 1 Spot

0 of 6

Yes, there's a gap. But no, it's not a big one.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers entered Tuesday's games as a pair of first-place teams with precisely the same number of points and just a single digit between them in terms of goal differential.

So it's neither surprising that they occupy spots No. 1 and 2 in B/R's weekly NHL power rankings for the second straight time, nor that this week's balloting was as close as last week's.

The teams were listed first or second by each of the members of B/R hockey writing team, with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs rounding out the top five.

Edmonton was voted third on three of five ballots, while the Maple Leafs crashed the party for the first time this season and jumped from seventh to fifth after they were placed from fourth to eighth by all voters. Washington, meanwhile, was among the top five last week and maintained its position in fourth.

The Winnipeg Jets fell out of the quintet, dropping from fifth to 11th.

Editor's note: Votes were recorded before Tuesday night's games.