The Best Potential Landing Spots for Von Miller in 2022 Free Agency

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Von Miller is by far one of the NFL's most well-known stars slated to hit free agency in 2022.

The 2011 No. 2 overall pick racked up 110.5 sacks over 143 games with the Denver Broncos before the organization shipped him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for 2022 second- and third-round picks at this year's trade deadline.

Miller will be 33 in March, and after missing all of the 2020 season with an ankle injury and one game in Los Angeles already, he likely won't be in a position to demand a massive contract. That means he could be a bargain, and he could potentially push a team over the edge as a Super Bowl favorite.

At this stage of Miller's career, his top potential free-agent landing spots will give him a realistic shot at a championship and have at least some wiggle room under the salary cap. Positional need isn't as critical—what team wouldn't want to add Miller to its pass-rushing rotation?—but it doesn't hurt, either.