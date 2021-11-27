The Best Potential Landing Spots for Von Miller in 2022 Free Agency

The Best Potential Landing Spots for Von Miller in 2022 Free AgencyNovember 27, 2021
Von Miller is by far one of the NFL's most well-known stars slated to hit free agency in 2022.
The 2011 No. 2 overall pick racked up 110.5 sacks over 143 games with the Denver Broncos before the organization shipped him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for 2022 second- and third-round picks at this year's trade deadline.
Miller will be 33 in March, and after missing all of the 2020 season with an ankle injury and one game in Los Angeles already, he likely won't be in a position to demand a massive contract. That means he could be a bargain, and he could potentially push a team over the edge as a Super Bowl favorite.
At this stage of Miller's career, his top potential free-agent landing spots will give him a realistic shot at a championship and have at least some wiggle room under the salary cap. Positional need isn't as critical—what team wouldn't want to add Miller to its pass-rushing rotation?—but it doesn't hurt, either.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams didn't give up second- and third-round picks for just a half-season rental of Miller. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that they "will try to keep him past this year."
"We're actually looking at this from a standpoint of how soon can he help us, can he help us if we're fortunate enough to continue going and make the 2021 tournament, how can he help us there," Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters. "And then there's a long-term vision for Von as well."
The Rams signed Chicago Bears castoff Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million contract during the 2020 offseason, and he went on to rack up a career-high 10.5 sacks in 16 games last season. After signing a four-year, $64 million deal back in March, he's already up to 7.5 sacks in only 10 games this year.
Miller could do even better given his resume, which includes seven seasons of 10 or more sacks. He's a natural fit in the Rams' scheme as a versatile stand-up rusher, too.
The Rams currently project to have only $7.2 million in cap space next offseason, but restructures, cuts and even trades can help them keep their win-now roster together. Besides, Miller might not be looking for—or able to find—a massive payday on the open market anyway.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speaking of teams in win-now mode, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to get a nod.
The Buccaneers have only gotten richer since signing Tom Brady last offseason. After winning Super Bowl LV, they found ways to keep stars like Chris Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and others.
So, what's to stop them from adding Miller—or him wanting to go there?
The Buccaneers aren't having issues generating pressure this year. They're tied for 12th leaguewide with 24 sacks. Barrett is leading the way with 5.5, and six other players have two or more.
But the Buccaneers would be foolish not to want Miller rotating in just like Jason Pierre-Paul, if not replacing the soon-to-be free agent. Pierre-Paul, who's also turning 33 in January, had 8.5 or more sacks in each of his first three seasons with the Buccaneers before regressing to only 2.5 over eight games this year.
Tampa Bay does have free agents like Godwin, Suh, Brown, O.J. Howard and others to think about this offseason. But it also has a projected $34.8 million in cap space, not counting any potential cost-saving moves.
More cap wizardry while managing to add Miller at an affordable rate wouldn't be a stunner at this point.
Los Angeles Chargers
When trying to project 2022 contenders with cap space and a need for Miller, the Los Angeles Chargers rise toward the top of the list.
The Chargers have a top-10 quarterback in Justin Herbert, whose 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his second season have helped the team stick in the playoff race and contend in the difficult AFC West. He projects to only keep getting better, carrying the entire organization with him.
The Chargers have only 20 sacks, which ranks 24th leaguewide. Joey Bosa leads the way with 6.5, while no one else has more than three.
It would behoove the Chargers to add Miller as a rotational pass-rusher behind a Bosa-led line in a division with Patrick Mahomes.
Money wouldn't be an issue, either. The Chargers are projected to have $78 million in free space, the second-highest mark in the league.
Some of that will go to free agents like star wideout Mike Williams, but signing Miller is the type of championship-window move that a team with an elite passer on a rookie deal makes.
New England Patriots
Don't look now, but the New England Patriots are tops in the AFC East and look like a budding contender. Rookie first-round quarterback Mac Jones seemingly improves by the week.
The Pats are tied for seventh leaguewide with 28 sacks, but Matthew Judon is responsible for 10.5 of them. Miller would likely produce more than Kyle Van Noy's four sacks over 10 games, if not be an all-around upgrade.
Miller has an 86.0 Pro Football Focus grade this year, which puts him in "Pro Bowl" range and just under "elite." Van Noy has a 67.7, which falls in "backup" range.
New England, which turned into an uncharacteristically big spender this past offseason, projects to have $32.2 million in cap space. That ranks 20th leaguewide.
Given the immediate results from last offseason's overhaul, the quick development of Jones and head coach Bill Belichick's reputation, New England looms as a top destination for Miller.
Denver Broncos
Miller might not mind going back to where he spent the first decade of his career, especially based on his immediate reaction to the trade.
"It's still kind of hard to put into words," Miller told reporters. "It's still kind of raw, but thank you, thank everybody, and off to L.A."
Miller's 4.5 sacks over seven games still ranks second on the team to Malik Reed's five over nine games. The Broncos have 24 sacks on the season, which is tied for 12th leaguewide, and no other player has more than 2.5.
Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in 2018, has only one year left on his deal. He missed 12 games in 2019, two in 2020 and has appeared in only one this season.
No team is currently projected to have more cap space than Denver, which is sitting at $79 million. A free-agent spending spree, including a possible quarterback upgrade along with re-adding Miller, could throw the Broncos right back into Super Bowl contention.
A Miller homecoming almost sounds too good to be true, but never say never in the NFL.