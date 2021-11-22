3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

When the Philadelphia Eagles were 2-5 earlier this season, it seemed like there was little chance they could make it to the playoffs. But since then, they have been rolling, and their odds of making the postseason have greatly increased with their improved play.

The Eagles continued their recent surge Sunday afternoon, as they cruised to a 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. It was Philadelphia's third win in four weeks and its first home victory of the season.

After the first quarter, the Eagles had a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of Jalen Hurts rushing touchdowns. They had a 20-point lead at halftime and a 26-point advantage after three quarters before Hurts' third touchdown run of the game sealed the win in the fourth after a spirited Saints comeback bid.

Here are three takeaways from Philadelphia's Week 11 victory.