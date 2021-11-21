NFL Week 11 Puts Updated Playoff Picture in Complete Chaos

1 of 5

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills looked like a juggernaut at 4-1, while the New England Patriots lost three of their first four games and started 0-4 at home. Since then, both AFC East contenders have gone in opposite directions. And on Sunday, New England took possession of the top spot in that division thanks to Buffalo's second dud in a three-game stretch (and fourth of the season).

That puts all the pressure on the defending division champions ahead of a Week 13 matchup between the two in Western New York, which doesn't bode well considering the death grip Bill Belichick has had on that division throughout the 21st century. This game has a critical mental aspect, and it doesn't appear to favor Buffalo.

The Bills don't have a happy medium. They either win big (all their victories have come by at least 15 points) or lay eggs (they've had at least two inexplicable no-show performances this season).

Meanwhile, the Pats—who by no means lack talent after an offseason shopping spree—haven't lost a game in regulation since falling to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a two-point margin in Week 4. That's a stretch in which they took the Dallas Cowboys to overtime, beat the competitive Los Angeles Chargers on the road and crushed the contending Cleveland Browns. They also smashed the Atlanta Falcons on short rest in Atlanta in Week 11.

If the Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Bills will be terrified entering that Week 13 tilt regardless of what happens to them against the New Orleans Saints on the road this Thursday.

Regardless, that's become one of the most anticipated games of the year. Don't make plans for the evening of Monday, Dec. 6.