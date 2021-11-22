Capital One's 'The Match 5': Odds for Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau was victorious in his debut at a Capital One's The Match event. Now, he'll look for similar success when he takes on his biggest rival Friday.

DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will go head-to-head at the Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas on the day after Thanksgiving. The two talented golfers are facing off in the fifth edition of Capital One's The Match, with coverage beginning on TNT at 4 p.m. ET.

At the last Capital One's The Match event in July, DeChambeau teamed with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to defeat Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. This time, it's a one-on-one event, so DeChambeau will be in more control of his potential success.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the highly anticipated rivalry match.

Match Odds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bryson DeChambeau: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Brooks Koepka: +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Capital One's The Match has provided some entertaining golf events in recent years. It's always a good, fun time that provides plenty of moments that end up being shared all over social media. And numerous rivalries have been put on display, such as Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning.

However, the rivalry between DeChambeau and Koepka is a bit different considering it has featured some actual bad blood between the two.

In 2019, Koepka made it known that he wasn't a fan of DeChambeau's slow pace of play on the course. Earlier this year, the rivalry heated back up when Koepka gave DeChambeau an eye roll when he saw him walking at the PGA Championship in May.

It's possible that the feud hasn't been as heated of late, though. In August, Steve Stricker told Sports Illustrated's John Hawkins that the pair of golfers had put the rivalry to bed before teaming up to represent the United States at the Ryder Cup.

However, DeChambeau started up the trash talking on Twitter last week when he made a joke about Koepka missing the cut at his two most recent tournaments. Not only that, but DeChambeau has already been in Las Vegas working on his drives, and he's been hitting balls at a target with Koepka's face on it.

So perhaps this rivalry is still alive and well, or maybe this is to add to the hype of this upcoming event. Either way, it's going to be exciting to see what happens when these two take the greens Friday.

DeChambeau and Koepka will play a maximum of 12 holes in a match-play format. The golfer who wins the most holes will be victorious in the match. The broadcast should be entertaining, too, considering both golfers will be mic'd up and Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley will be on the call.

So, who has the advantage heading into this event? DeChambeau is currently No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking, while Koepka is No. 16. Koepka has missed the cut at his past two tournaments and hasn't finished better than 38th in four events over the past two months. DeChambeau hasn't played since the Ryder Cup in late September.

Neither has a ton of momentum, but these are two of the world's best golfers who are always capable of a strong performance. And you can bet that neither DeChambeau nor Koepka is going to want to lose to the other at Friday's event.

Although DeChambeau is the betting favorite, Koepka is known to perform well on big stages, as he's won four major tournaments in his career. (DeChambeau has won one.)

It's going to be fun, thrilling and exciting, and it will be interesting to see how this adds to the DeChambeau-Koepka rivalry and where it goes from here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.