2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Young Kwak/Associated Press

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

There always seems to be one team that goes from "I could see them reaching the Final Four" in the preseason to "How in the world is anyone going to beat them?!" before we even reach Thanksgiving.

Purdue is definitely that team after wins over Villanova and North Carolina over the weekend.

The Boilermakers put up at least 92 points in each of their first four games before "only" getting to 80 against Villanova. And with Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams leading the way, it doesn't feel like a fluke at all. If anything, Purdue should only get better as Ivey and freshman Caleb Furst continue to develop on their paths to stardom.

No. 3 UCLA Bruins

In its five wins during last year's NCAA tournament, UCLA committed just 6.6 turnovers per game and held its competition to 24.7 percent three-point shooting. Quite the formula for success if you can actually maintain those numbers.

Thus far this year, the Bruins are at 10.5 and 42.3, respectively, the latter of which ranks among the worst in the nation. But they've been so potent on offense that it hasn't mattered. They have three wins by 20-plus and a marquee overtime victory over Villanova in which they outscored the Wildcats 36-17 over the final 14 minutes.

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks

How about the start to the season Ochai Agbaji has had? Kansas' fourth-year wing has scored at least 25 points in each game, shooting 57.7 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from downtown and 90 percent from the charity stripe. Save for perhaps Iowa's Keegan Murray, it'd be hard to argue that anyone has been more impressive to this early point in the season.

And because Agbaji has been thriving, Kansas has scored at least 87 points in each game. The Jayhawks were uncharacteristically average on offense last year, ranking outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency for the first time since 2000. But they looked great in the Champions Classic victory over Michigan State.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

The preseason favorite to win the national championship has lived up to that billing thus far. The Zags effortlessly dismissed Dixie State, Alcorn State and Bellarmine, and it did not take long for them to blow the game wide-open against Texas. The Longhorns did battle back a bit in the second half to make the final margin just 12 points, but Drew Timme (37 points) was unstoppable.

That was the first of five major nonconference challenges for Gonzaga, and the next two are coming up in the next few days in Las Vegas. The Zags will face UCLA on Tuesday night, followed by a Friday night clash with Duke. If they're able to make those teams look as helpless as they made Texas look, we might as well pencil the Bulldogs in for another trip to the Final Four (if we haven't already done so).