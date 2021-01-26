2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

No. 4 Villanova Wildcats

10-1, NET: 6, KenPom: 5

Villanova returned from nearly a month-long COVID-19 pause with back-to-back home wins over Seton Hall and Providence.

They weren't exactly convincing wins, though, which contributed to this minor slip from No. 3 to No. 4 overall.

The Wildcats got lucky that Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili fumbled away a golden game-winning opportunity in the closing seconds, and then they got out to a slow start against the Friars before pulling away in the final 13 minutes.

Still, they are 10-1 overall, and that December road win over Texas is the gift that keeps on giving. The Longhorns are currently our No. 5 overall seed, but there's a significant gap between No. 4 and No. 5 because of that head-to-head result.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

13-1, NET: 3, KenPom: 3

On Tuesday night, the Wolverines had no difficulty in running away with an 87-63 victory over a Maryland team that now has road wins over Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Three days later, they waltzed into Mackey Arena and walked out with a 17-point victory.

Against the Terrapins, Michigan jumped out to an early 17-3 lead and never let them cut it to single digits. It was a similar story against the Boilermakers when a 14-4 lead eventually ballooned to 29-15 and it was a double-digit margin the rest of the way.

Business as usual during a dominant season.

Now we wait to see if they can maintain that momentum through a mandatory pause of at least 14 days that was announced on Saturday.

No. 2 Baylor Bears

14-0, NET: 1, KenPom: 2

In Saturday's game at Oklahoma State, Baylor got more of a test than anyone was expecting.

Had the Cowboys been at full strength, we definitely would have been anticipating a good game. But with star freshman Cade Cunningham and third-leading scorer Rondel Walker unavailable, a Baylor blowout seemed inevitable. Instead, Oklahoma State gave the Bears a real fight, and even led 50-48 with 12 minutes remaining.

That's when Baylor snapped awake and went on one of those "OK, time to quit messing around" surges that we saw on a regular basis from that Kentucky team that went 38-1 in 2014-15. In a span of less than five minutes, the Bears turned a two-point deficit into a 16-point lead—something they also did to a strong Illinois team earlier this season, although that run took about nine minutes instead of five.

It should easily win home games this week against Kansas State and Auburn, but Baylor's Feb. 2 game at Texas will be one of the biggest showdowns of this entire season. Win that one and we might have no choice but to push the Bears ahead of Gonzaga for the No. 1 overall seed.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

15-0, NET: 2, KenPom: 1

Speaking of dominant runs, goodness gracious did Gonzaga annihilate Pacific in its only game of the past week. The Zags led 26-5, 38-10 and 69-25 en route to a 46-point victory over the Tigers.

The Zags have now won 12 consecutive games by double digits and currently have an average scoring margin of 23.8 points per game.

The West Coast Conference is simply helpless against this onslaught. Even with nine games remaining in the regular season, KenPom gives Gonzaga a 66.1 percent chance of entering the WCC tournament with an undefeated record, and there's roughly a 79 percent chance the Bulldogs reach their regular-season finale (at BYU) without a loss.

Pretty wild that there's only a 1-in-5 chance they lose a game within the next month.