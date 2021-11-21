NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction

0 of 3

The 2021 college football season received its largest dose of clarity Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans were eliminated from playoff contention following lopsided defeats. They should experience the two biggest falls down the rankings after Week 12. Oregon fell flat on the road against the Utah Utes, while Michigan State was blown out on its travels versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Those losses should allow the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys to continue their rises up the top 10.

Utah should make the biggest jump outside of the top 10. The Utes were fantastic against Oregon, and they can make a case they are much better than the other programs around them in the rankings.