The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 198

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The under-the-radar UFC Fight Night 198 card went down on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The card was topped by a bantamweight fight between the division's former champion Miesha Tate, and Brazil's Ketlen Vieira, who has been hovering on the cusp of a title shot for what feels like centuries. Tate, the No. 8 bantamweight contender, looked to make it 2-0 after ending a long-term retirement with a win over Marion Reneau earlier this year, while Vieira, the division's seventh-ranked contender, looked to reassert herself as a top contender after a decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya in February.

In the end it was Vieira who succeeded on her mission, defeating Tate by unanimous decision after five rounds.

UFC Fight Night 198 was co-headlined by an alluring welterweight scrap between No. 6 contender Michael Chiesa, and No. 14 contender Sean Brady. Chiesa entered the cage looking to rebound from a submission loss to Vicente Luque, which ended a three-fight streak. Brady, on the other hand, sought to legitimize himself as a legitimate threat to the champ Kamaru Usman with his first win over a top-10 foe.

Brady ultimately did what he needed to do, out-grappling his experienced foe to a unanimous decision win.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed impressive wins from Taila Santos, Rani Yahya and a number of other notables, for a night that, while not exactly a blockbuster, made for a decent afternoon of viewing. And as always, the B/R combat sports team has you covered with the biggest winners and losers from the event. Keep scrolling for our take.