49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 11

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers sit in one of the best positions to gain ground in the NFL playoff race in Week 11.

On paper, the 49ers have one of the easiest matchups on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has only scored 33 points in its past three games, and its front seven faces a tough task against San Francisco's dominant rushing attack.

Add in George Kittle with another week of health and an improving Brandon Aiyuk, and you have an offense that could cause all sorts of problems for the Jaguars.

Outside of Jacksonville, there are a few NFC matchups that could go in the 49ers' favor, including a contest between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco enters Sunday in ninth place in the NFC standings. The order can change fast since the six teams sitting from sixth to 11th have either four or five victories.