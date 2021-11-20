Philadelphia Marathon 2021: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Details

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Marathon is back this weekend for the 27th time after a year off and while its not as well known as the ones held in Boston and New York, its an event steeped in history and tradition.

An estimated 10,000 runners are expected to run the 26.2-mile race through the streets of Philly past its most historic landmarks such as Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center.

Here's a quick look at what to expect for this year's marathon in the City of Brotherly Love.

Event Information

When: Sunday, Nov. 21

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

Course map: Available on PhiladelphiaMarathon.com

Road closures: There will be streets closed around the city all weekend, beginning on Friday. For more information, visit PhiladelphiaMarathon.com.

While the Philadelphia Marathon, which was established under its current name in 1994 under then mayor Ed Rendell, normally draws 30,000 runners each year, two thirds fewer will be in attendance this year due to health and safety protocols.

Participants come from around the world and across the nation for the top-ten ranked national marathon.

According to Weather.com, it's projected to be 56 degrees and cloudy as runners begin their trek from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway through University City, Old City and Manayunk.

"That’s perfect as far as I’m concerned," Seth Weiss, head of the Philly Runners club, told Anthony R. Wood of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "On the cold side of perfect, but I prefer cold over hot."

This year's route will be a little bit different due to constructions on the Martin Luther King Junior Drive bridge, and while the race will still bookend near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, it won't cross in front of its familiar steps.

Road closures include the Parkway, Spring Garden Street (from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway) and 21st Street, 22nd Street and 23rd Street.

No official "Cheer Zones" this year for race fans, but the course sidelines will allow for runner cheering.

The first place winner will run away with $10,000 in prize money, while the second place and third place finishers will pocket $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

All told, race organizers will award about $32,000 in prize money to the winners.

That sum includes a nice course record bonus of $1,500.

"The city looks amazing," race director Kathleen Titus told Howard Monroe of CBS Philly. "The runners, they’re ready to run."