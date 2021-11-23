2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

7 of 32

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Last Week: 25

Week 11 Result: Lost vs. Arizona 23-13

The Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory.

Simply put, we have never seen a Russell Wilson-led Seahawks team struggle like this. After another miserable offensive effort against the Cardinals, the Seahawks are 3-7 and all alone in the NFC West basement. Since Wilson's return from a broken finger in Week 10, the Seahawks have scored a whopping one touchdown.

Wilson told reporters after the loss that he remains hopeful the team can turn things around despite losing three straight starts for the first time in his career.

"I'm going to look internally to see what can I do better, and then also, too, what can we do better collectively?" Wilson said. "So the reality, though, is that I've been through tough times before, and I think about some of the tough moments I've gone through. There's always something better on the other end of it. That's what I really believe, and so the thought process of it, man, it can feel like it's your worst day just as a team, as a group, and it can feel heavy and all that, but I do think that you have to have perspective and know that there's still opportunity, and we have to decide and we have to execute on it, and we have to go do it."

Still, at this point, the playoffs are a pipe dream. And an offseason of uncomfortable questions and tough decisions is getting closer by the week.

"Two pretty ugly losses coming back from injury? That's really shocking from Wilson, who was frustrated last offseason and now is looking a spoiled campaign right in the eye," Gagnon said. "The Seahawks are likely toast for 2021, and now it's hard not to wonder if we're looking at the end of an era. There's at least a small chance they blow it up this offseason, especially if Wilson becomes even more disenchanted."