NFL Teams with the Most Work to Do in 2022 Offseason

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Eleven weeks into the NFL season, the teams set for rebuilding in the 2022 offseason have crystalized.

Some of them are expected. Rebuilds, though teams would prefer otherwise, are a multiyear process. One of the best recent examples is a Cincinnati Bengals team that spent the last two years overhauling the roster before contending for the playoffs this season.

Other rebuilders are unexpected, but they share common traits. They have major needs across the roster, cap space and premium draft assets to use, potential changes in the coaching staff and, most importantly, a need to reset at quarterback—with one notable exception.

These teams are mired in the league's most extensive rebuilds with the most work to do. The quality of that work will dictate how long the rebuilding lasts.