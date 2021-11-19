Giants' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 11

1 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The biggest game for the Giants' draft stock—outside of their trip to the gridiron—takes place in Chicago.

Giants fans should be rooting for the Bears' opponents for the rest of the season so that the pick gained in a draft-day trade in 2021 moves up the projected order. The Bears' pick is scheduled to be at No. 8 right now, but it could rise up the order if the results go New York's way from now until the end of the season.

Justin Fields, whom the Bears traded up to take in April, has shown week-by-week improvement, but he is not at the level of Mac Jones, who has been the star of the 2021 draft quarterback class. His New England Patriots sit at 7-4 following Thursday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears were two points away from beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night in Week 9, so there is some progression happening in Chicago. However, containing Lamar Jackson with a poor rushing defense is a challenge that can't be solved by great quarterback play.

Baltimore is in the middle of a tight AFC North race and needs every win possible to gain separation from the other three teams in order to earn a home playoff game. The Ravens should leave Chicago with a victory, which is the best possible result for the Giants' draft hopes.