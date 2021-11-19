Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 12 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 12 of the 2021-22 Premier League SeasonNovember 19, 2021
Another international break fades into the rearview mirror, and we can once again turn our gaze to the English Premier League.
To recap the long pause in domestic football: a number of national teams punched their tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while some traditional powers struggled. Many goals were scored by England and Harry Kane, and there was the small matter of former Three Lions legend Steven Gerrard taking over at Aston Villa. It was busy, even without any EPL matches.
The return to club games this weekend offers an excellent slate of action. Some of the top clubs face off against one another at a time when the table is taking shape for the season with the gulf between some teams becoming clearer. As such, we could get some statement performances this weekend from the league's elite.
Chelsea, the league's top team and title favorites along with reigning champions Manchester City, head north to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the marquee match of the week. Let us begin there.
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
King Power Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Universo
The Blues have been the best team in the Premier League this season, as evidenced by their top-of-the-table positioning but also by the dominance they have exerted on opposing teams to this point.
Through 11 matches, Thomas Tuchel's men have only allowed four goals, for an average of 0.36 goals/game. That is extremely impressive. They have been resolute and organized at the back but have still scored more than any team in the league besides Liverpool.
Despite some of the offensive talent struggling for goals (Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku are tied for the team lead with four goals across all competitions), they have supplemented the scoring with contributions from the same players in charge of keeping clean sheets. Wingbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell have seven goals between them as Tuchel has been able to find goals from unlikely sources.
Anchored by a back three, the wingbacks have had license to bomb forward after handling defensive duties and have created a number of matchup headaches for the opposition. Finding those open spaces, slightly more infield rather than on the touchline have given James, in particular, room to operate and snatch up balls in the attacking area. The balance this has created for the rest of the team, with a stellar midfield at the heart of it, has made the Blues nearly unplayable through the first 11 matches.
In Chelsea's last Premier League fixture against Burnley, it was pestered out of its comfort zone and couldn't quite swat the Clarets away, despite having 70 percent possession. That harrying from the visitors at Stamford Bridge is a strong blueprint for Leicester, which will need to unsettle the Blues with a high tempo and willingness to defend for long periods.
The Foxes, who spent the international break wondering if Brendan Rodgers was going to skip town for Manchester United were given a huge boost by their manager this week when he publicly committed to the club. Injuries have been a concern for Leicester this season, and being without star Youri Tielemans, likely through Christmas, stings at a busy time.
It'll show vs. Chelsea, who will look to control the midfield with Wilfred Ndidi just returning to regular action.
Match Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Anfield, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: NBC, Universo
Talk about one of the turnarounds of the season. Arsenal, losers of its first three EPL matches, including a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Man City, has not lost a match since. That was in August.
Fast forward eight league matches and the Gunners are in fifth, only two points and one place behind Liverpool in the table. Liverpool had looked like it was going to run away with the title on the back of Mohamed Salah's incredible start to the season, or at least be in a two-horse race with Chelsea.
Slowing down slightly in recent matches, the Reds only have two wins from their last five in the league (one being the emphatic 5-0 victory at Manchester United), with their most recent game being a disappointing 3-2 loss to West Ham United. There's no reason for Jurgen Klopp and his staff to panic, but a visit from an in-form Arsenal squad will provide a real test for the title-chasers.
It's not just that Arsenal has been playing well: The players in Mikel Arteta's squad are elevating their respective levels and pushing through into the national spotlight. It was a big international break for a number of the Gunners' English contingent. With a fit Thomas Partey in the middle surrounding Arteta's young cast of budding stars, the visitors will be in with a chance against an always difficult Liverpool side.
Even with some recent hiccups, Liverpool is a force to be reckoned with, and we should see a more even match than if this one was played even a month ago. Despite the club's form coming in, it's hard to imagine Liverpool dropping two consecutive results, especially at home.
Match Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Everton
Etihad Stadium, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Telemundo
Last but not least is the champions Man City hosting Everton at the Etihad Stadium. While things haven't been rosy for the visitors, Pep Guardiola's side is sitting cool as a cucumber in second place, three points behind leaders Chelsea. Expect the Sky Blues to keep up the pressure on the regular old Blues after this match.
Rafa Benitez's Toffees have their work cut out for them on the short trip across the English northwest. Despite having gone nearly two months without a win, Everton hasn't played especially poorly, it just hasn't put a full match together. Whether it's falling behind early or surrendering leads, the Toffees have lacked the killer instinct needed to be successful in this league.
Man City is quietly having another fantastic season. Much like Chelsea, the team starts with steadfast organization in the back and works its way forward. The possession-heavy midfield suffocates teams with constant, calculated passing. The attack is so threatening from different angles that it's difficult for other teams to keep up.
Everton won't be turning things around in this match, which could spell trouble for Benitez, who is already feeling the pressure of a disappointing start to his first season in charge. He'll likely be given some leeway after a defeat at City...but upcoming matches against Brentford, arch-rivals Liverpool and Arsenal could make or break the entire campaign.
Match Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Everton
Other Fixtures and Predictions
Saturday, Nov. 20
Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (10 a.m. ET): 2-1 Aston Villa
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace (10 a.m. ET): 1-1 Draw
Newcastle United vs. Brentford (10 a.m. ET): 2-1 Newcastle
Norwich City vs. Southampton (10 a.m. ET): 2-0 Southampton
Watford vs. Manchester United (10 a.m. ET): 3-1 Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United (10 a.m. ET): 2-2 Draw
Sunday, Nov. 21
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United (11:30 a.m. ET): 2-1 Tottenham