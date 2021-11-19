Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 12 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

King Power Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Universo

The Blues have been the best team in the Premier League this season, as evidenced by their top-of-the-table positioning but also by the dominance they have exerted on opposing teams to this point.

Through 11 matches, Thomas Tuchel's men have only allowed four goals, for an average of 0.36 goals/game. That is extremely impressive. They have been resolute and organized at the back but have still scored more than any team in the league besides Liverpool.

Despite some of the offensive talent struggling for goals (Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku are tied for the team lead with four goals across all competitions), they have supplemented the scoring with contributions from the same players in charge of keeping clean sheets. Wingbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell have seven goals between them as Tuchel has been able to find goals from unlikely sources.

Anchored by a back three, the wingbacks have had license to bomb forward after handling defensive duties and have created a number of matchup headaches for the opposition. Finding those open spaces, slightly more infield rather than on the touchline have given James, in particular, room to operate and snatch up balls in the attacking area. The balance this has created for the rest of the team, with a stellar midfield at the heart of it, has made the Blues nearly unplayable through the first 11 matches.

In Chelsea's last Premier League fixture against Burnley, it was pestered out of its comfort zone and couldn't quite swat the Clarets away, despite having 70 percent possession. That harrying from the visitors at Stamford Bridge is a strong blueprint for Leicester, which will need to unsettle the Blues with a high tempo and willingness to defend for long periods.

The Foxes, who spent the international break wondering if Brendan Rodgers was going to skip town for Manchester United were given a huge boost by their manager this week when he publicly committed to the club. Injuries have been a concern for Leicester this season, and being without star Youri Tielemans, likely through Christmas, stings at a busy time.

It'll show vs. Chelsea, who will look to control the midfield with Wilfred Ndidi just returning to regular action.

Match Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea