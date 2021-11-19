The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2021 WWE Survivor Series Match Card

1 of 8

Q: If there was going to be a sole survivor from the Raw team, who should it be?

Matthews: Almost anyone from Team Raw would make sense to be a sole survivor given they're all top-tier talent (or in Theory's case, a promising up-and-comer), but Rollins would have to make the most sense.

Although Owens just turned heel and Lashley is fresh off of a return, Rollins is still the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. He should be protected and not pinned or submitted until he gets his shot at Big E.

Q: If there was going to be a sole survivor from the SmackDown team, who should it be?

Wood: McIntyre. The purpose of moving the former world champion to the blue brand was to eventually build to a Universal Championship match against Reigns and the perfect first step in that journey would be to win the Men’s Survivor Series match as the sole survivor. WWE likely believes McIntyre vs. Reigns is WrestleMania-worthy, and the build starts Sunday.