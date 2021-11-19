The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2021 WWE Survivor Series Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2021 WWE Survivor Series Match CardNovember 19, 2021
- Roman Reigns vs. Big E
- Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy and TBD
- Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Toni Storm and Shayna Baszler
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
- RK-Bro vs. The Usos
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Don_Wood)
- Phil Lindsey (PL) (@PhilDL616)
Survivor Series is all about brand warfare. While there are no real stakes involved, we will still get to see Raw take on SmackDown in six separate matches.
Here is a look at the full card, according to WWE.com:
Here's our lineup of contributors:
Men's Survivor Series Match
Q: If there was going to be a sole survivor from the Raw team, who should it be?
Matthews: Almost anyone from Team Raw would make sense to be a sole survivor given they're all top-tier talent (or in Theory's case, a promising up-and-comer), but Rollins would have to make the most sense.
Although Owens just turned heel and Lashley is fresh off of a return, Rollins is still the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. He should be protected and not pinned or submitted until he gets his shot at Big E.
Q: If there was going to be a sole survivor from the SmackDown team, who should it be?
Wood: McIntyre. The purpose of moving the former world champion to the blue brand was to eventually build to a Universal Championship match against Reigns and the perfect first step in that journey would be to win the Men’s Survivor Series match as the sole survivor. WWE likely believes McIntyre vs. Reigns is WrestleMania-worthy, and the build starts Sunday.
Women's Survivor Series Match
Q: Let's say one woman from Team SmackDown was responsible for every elimination on the opposing team. Who should it be and why?
Beaston: Shotzi. If the idea is to actually push her and not just use her as a TV program for Banks to keep her busy, let The Ballsy Badass really garner momentum and legitimacy. Is that necessarily believable given how they’ve utilized her thus far? Not necessarily, but there are ways to get there without having her decisively beat each opponent.
Q: Let's say one woman from Team Raw was responsible for every elimination on the opposing team. Who should it be and why?
Mueller: I would have to go with Belair. She deserves some kind of moment after WWE unceremoniously had her drop the SmackDown women's title to Lynch at SummerSlam. This would give The EST of WWE a little boost until she gets back into the hunt for gold and make her look like an unstoppable beast in the ring.
Big E vs. Roman Reigns
Q: If Big E is going to win, lay out the best possible finish
Beaston: The best finish is to have King Woods save him from defeat, presumably by eliminating The Usos from the equation and allowing Big E to score the win straight up.
Not only does it give the WWE champ a key victory to help build credibility, but it also sets up the next chapter of Woods vs. Reigns. Given the lack of depth on SmackDown, it would be a solid program to wrap the year with.
Q: If Reigns is going to win, lay out the best possible finish
Berge: In a battle of champions, it is important that neither man looks worse leaving. Big E must challenge Reigns and push him to his limit, even more than Woods did on SmackDown.
The Head of the Table should survive The Power of Positivity more than defeat him. Reigns can use both championship belts to take out E before causing him to pass out to the Guillotine.
Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Q: Offer a take on why Nakamura should win this match clean
Berge: The Archer of Infamy has been heavily protected to this point in WWE. Almost no one has been able to get the best of him. He can afford a loss to a champion who has been struggling.
The Artist needs a win, and a decisive one at that. He has been losing to too many contenders, and he has rarely defended the Intercontinental Championship. It is time to reestablish his credibility with an impressive win.
Q: Offer a take on why Priest should win this match clean
Lindsey: Damian Priest should win his champion vs. champion match clean. The Archer of Infamy has been on a good run since he won the United States Championship, and he kind of needs a big win to continue to grow. It’s a shame that Nakamura has been in this same situation two other times, but he can stand to take a loss.
The Usos vs. RK-Bro
Q: What would be the best possible finish if The Usos were going to win?
Matthews: The Usos have been on such a roll as SmackDown tag team champions that a win for them is totally fine and there would be nothing wrong with it coming in clean fashion.
RK-Bro, as popular as they are, can easily absorb the loss and no tension should be teased. This should be a hard-fought match with The Usos isolating Riddle and hitting their double splash finisher for the victory.
Q: What would be the best possible finish if RK-Bro was going to win?
Jeff J: I think the final should be a game of one-upmanship with The Usos and RK-Bro going finisher crazy. The Usos try some underhanded tactics to pull off the W, and Randy hits Jey with an Evan Bourne-like RKO to negate the Samoan Splash and pick up the 1-2-3.
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Both of these women are considered to be top stars in WWE. Explain how Charlotte can benefit more from the win
Jeff J: If Charlotte were to win, she could hold that W over Lynch's head all the way until WrestleMania 38 and claim her belt is the "A-title." Any new contenders would automatically be catapulted into a new level of shine for future feuds, thus elevating the women's division and the SmackDown women's title.
Q: Both of these women are considered to be top stars in WWE. Explain how Becky can benefit more from the win
Lindsey: Lynch benefits the most from a win at Survivor Series because she has been seemingly running in place since her return at SummerSlam. Heel vs. heel matches are hard to pull off, but Big Time Becks could use the bragging rights moving forward.
Bonus Question
Q: What is the single greatest team in Survivor Series history? What made them so great?
Wood: I'm a sucker for the old-school Survivor Series pay-per-views, and my favorite team comes from all the way back in 1990 with The Warriors, consisting of Animal, Hawk, The Texas Tornado and The Ultimate Warrior.
As a kid, I appreciated The Ultimate Warrior and The Legion of Doom for their awesome face paint and larger-than-life personas. As I got older, I also realized how great Kerry Von Erich was and the magnitude of the team.
Mueller: I was going to pick a team from my childhood, but I can't overlook the team in 2006 that included Shawn Michaels, Triple H, CM Punk, Jeff and Matt Hardy.
This was at a time when Michaels and Triple H were still performing at a high level, The Hardy Boyz were on fire again as a tag team, and CM Punk was starting to reach his potential in WWE. This was an all-time great team of future Hall of Famers.
Predictions
- Reigns (GM, EB, JJ, DW, KB, PL) vs. Big E (CM)
- Priest (GM, EB, JJ, DW, KB, PL, CM) vs. Nakamura
- Men's Team Raw (GM, EB, KB, PL, CM) vs. Team SmackDown (JJ, DW)
- Women's Team Raw (JJ, DW, CM) vs. Team SmackDown (GM, EB, KB, PL)
- Lynch (GM, EB, JJ, DW, KB, CM) vs. Flair (PL)
- RK-Bro (DW) vs. The Usos (GM, EB, JJ, KB, PL, CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.