Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 18

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Backstage, Chris Sabin interrupted Gia Miller's interview with Ace Austin and challenged The Inevitable One to a match at Turning Point. A brawl ensued, ending with Sabin trapping Madman Fulton in a freezer and fending his foe off.

Back in the Impact Zone, Knockouts tag team champions The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) battled The Undead Bridesmaids (Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee) in non-title action.

The champs downed Kimber Lee, then proceeded to work her over throughout the commercial break as they wrestled control of the bout away. A tag to Lauren ignited a comeback for the face-painted Bridesmaids but a double-team maneuver allowed McKay to score the pinfall victory for her team.

After the match, Decay entered the arena and forced the champions to cower before them in fear, sending a message to the entire world that they terrify Lee and McKay.

The IInspiration defeated The Undead Bridesmaids

C

The match itself was fine for what it was: a showcase for the champions. For the second time in as many weeks, though, it was the Undead Bridesmaids that really stood out.

Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren have bought into the facial expressions and body language necessary to sell the gimmick. Add in some really strong fire from Lauren during her comeback and you have an act that really started to come into its own during this round of tapings. Here's hoping for more opportunities for the tandem in the weeks to come.

Decay basically humbling IInspiration ahead of Turning Point is a great way to put over their effect on the opposition while simultaneously telling the tale of champions who will have to overcome fear and intimidation to score the win.

Or find some sly, sneaky way to retain the titles.

Either way, it will help to enhance The IInspiration as they find their footing early in their Impact run.