Power Ranking Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup So Far

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA heads will tell you it's not about who starts games, it's about who finishes them.

While the adage exists for a reason, that doesn't diminish the importance of the opening group.

The first five on the floor are tone-setters. Sure, this might be a proverbial league of runs, and the Association perpetually leaning heavier into three-point shots and analytically smart shot profiles is changing our perception of what—if anything—constitutes an insurmountable advantage. Still, all teams would prefer to play from ahead rather than behind, so a starting spot is more than a badge of honor.

With teams approaching the quarter mark of the 2021-22 campaign, it's time to take stock of what each team puts on the floor for the opening tip. Before power ranking all 30 starting fives, let's put a few parameters in place.

We're focusing only on units that have started at least one game together this season, so players who have yet to hit the hardwood won't be included. Since some squads are still experimenting with their new rosters, they may not have a consistent starting group yet, so we'll aim to decide which of their lineups is their preferred choice.

Finally, while our primary focus is on what's happening this season, we won't clear our memory banks of track records. That means players who are off to uncharacteristically slow starts—looking at you, 38.7 percent shooting Damian Lillard—won't be treated as if they are suddenly dramatically diminished versions of themselves.