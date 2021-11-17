Stock Up, Stock Down on Notable 2021 NFL Rookies

0 of 7

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

At the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, several notable rookies are trending in opposite directions.

Some rookies have exploded onto the scene as budding household names by matching or exceeding their predraft hype in terms of production. Meanwhile, others have failed to live up to expectations or have tailed off in recent weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, the No. 5 overall pick, dominated the first quarter of the season and leads all rookies in receiving (44 catches, 835 yards, seven touchdowns, 19.0 yards per catch average). Although he's cooled off a bit in recent weeks, his hot start to the season keeps his stock afloat for now.

Below, we'll outline recent rookie movement, including recognizable names and ones that should classify as such after big climbs.