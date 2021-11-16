USMNT vs. Jamaica: Odds, Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule for World Cup Qualifying

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The United States men's national team will try to stay on top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table on Tuesday when they visit Jamaica.

Gregg Berhalter's side grabbed control of first place through its 2-0 victory over Mexico on Friday night and now faces one of the struggling teams in the octagonal round of qualifying.

The USMNT will have to get three points in Kingston, Jamaica, without two of their key contributors, though. Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie are both suspended for the match due to card accumulation.

Berhalter still has Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Ricardo Pepi at his disposal against the Reggae Boyz, which enter Tuesday in need of a victory after picking up six points from their first seven qualifying matches.

USMNT vs. Jamaica Info

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USMNT (-165; bet $165 to win $100); Jamaica (+475; bet $100 to win $475); Draw (+260)

Preview

Jamaica is the first team the USMNT will face for a second time in World Cup qualifying.

When the two sides last met on October 7, the Americans were in need of a victory on home soil to boost their positioning in the table.

Pepi, the 18-year-old striker from FC Dallas, scored his second and third career international goals to power the U.S. past the Reggae Boyz in Austin, Texas.

Since then, Berhalter's side has reeled off home wins over Costa Rica and Mexico to grab hold of first place and put itself on track to qualify directly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The top three teams at the end of CONCACAF qualifying will automatically land in the tournament.

Pepi is one of the regular faces we should see on the field for the Americans at the end of the two-game international break. The two earlier qualification rounds required more squad rotation because they comprised three-game windows.

Whether Pulisic starts beneath Pepi in the American attack is still unknown. The Chelsea player came off the bench to score the game-winning goal against Mexico on Tuesday but is still working his way back to 90-minutes fitness.

Pulisic is in the mix to start Tuesday's match, but Berhalter was not ready to reveal that decision yet.

However, the USMNT boss did say Manchester City's Zack Steffen would start over Matt Turner from the New England Revolution in net for the second straight game, per The Athletic's Sam Stejskal:

The unit in front of Steffen will change a bit with Robinson out for the match. Mark McKenzie or Chris Richards will step in alongside Walker Zimmerman in the back line.

Zimmerman has been one of the best defenders in the octagonal round and has helped the Americans concede just four goals through seven matches.

The USMNT has the best qualifying record and is tied with Canada for the region's best defense. Both teams have a plus-seven goal differential and have conceded four goals.

Kellyn Acosta or Sebastian Lletget could enter into a reconfigured midfield with McKennie out. Yunus Musah is a lock to start in one of the central positions in front of Tyler Adams, who has a defensive-midfield role in front of the back four.

If the Americans win on Tuesday, they will enter 2022 on top of the table. Mexico and Canada play in Edmonton in what is now a battle for second place.

Jamaica needs three points at home to try to salvage what has been a wretched qualifying campaign to date. It opened qualifying with one point from four games and lost to Mexico, Panama and the USMNT.

The Reggae Boyz have found their footing a bit through a win over Honduras and a draw with El Salvador, but they need victories and some help over the next seven matches to force their way into the World Cup picture.

Two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake is Jamaica's best hope for picking up a win. If he pitches a clean sheet, the home side will be in a great spot to earn a positive result.

Elsewhere in CONCACAF on Tuesday, Costa Rica plays host to Honduras, and El Salvador visits Panama. Canada and Mexico clash in the night's final scheduled kickoff.

