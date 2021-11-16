Waiver Wire Week 11: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Want to know how important roster management is for fantasy football success? Just check the production from waiver-wire players in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

Maybe you sniffed out a gem from Mac Jones and were rewarded with his three passing touchdowns. Perhaps your league is shallow enough that AJ Dillon was still up for grabs, and you snagged him in time for his two-score performance. You might have even had a hunch Kendrick Bourne was due to break out, then savored his 141 scrimmage yards and receiving score.

The waiver wire offers a plethora of production if you know where to find it—and know which players you can drop to free up space for those pickups.

It's a delicate science (or an educated guessing game), but we're here to help tackle it with a few adds (available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues) and drops to consider ahead of Week 11.