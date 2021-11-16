Ranking NFL Teams' Best Draft Classes from the Last 3 YearsNovember 16, 2021
Ranking NFL Teams' Best Draft Classes from the Last 3 Years
The New England Patriots are transforming into a team that no one should want to face in January. They've won four straight games, just blasted the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday, and they're only a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. might have quietly been the biggest winners of the entire slate.
The Patriots went on a well-document spending spree in the offseason, but their veterans aren't the only ones fueling their success. Their 2021 draft class has been equally impactful.
First-round quarterback Mac Jones is an early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore played a season-high 76 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. And fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson (100 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland) looks like a future star.
Eight weeks remain in the 2021 season, but the Patriots could lay an early claim to having the best class in this year's draft. But how does it stack up with the best classes from the last three years?
That's what we're here to examine. We'll run down our top five classes from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 drafts based on factors like overall production, top-end talent, draft value and positional value.
5. 2021 New England Patriots
- Round 1, No. 15: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 38: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 96: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 120: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
- Round 5, No. 177: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
- Round 6, No. 188: Joshua Bledsoe, S, Missouri
- Round 6, No. 197: William Sherman, OT, Colorado
- Round 7, No. 242: Tre Nixon, WR, UCF
Do the 2021 Patriots really belong on this list already? Yes, and for a few key reasons.
The first is that they appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Jones. They didn't trade up for one like the San Francisco 49ers or Chicago Bears did. They stayed put at 15th overall and let Jones fall to them.
Jones didn't produce gaudy numbers against the Browns, but he was an extremely efficient 19-of-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, Jones has passed for 2,333 yards with 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 94.1 passer rating. Those aren't Aaron Rodgers-esque numbers, but they're impressive for a rookie.
Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in the 2021 draft, but he's playing as well as any quarterback taken over the last three years.
"Mac Jones is every bit as good as Joe Burrow," one NFL coach said, per NBC Sports' Peter King.
Barmore is proving to be a game-wrecker on the defensive interior—he has 25 tackles and 11 quarterback pressures—and was a tremendous value pick in Round 2. Meanwhile, Stevenson appears capable of being a longtime contributor in New England's backfield and perhaps a future starter.
These players are making a huge impact for a likely playoff-bound Patriots team.
New England's 2021 class might top this list in a few years. For now, though, it comes in at No. 5 due to its limited resume and the fact that Jones, Barmore and Stevenson are the only real contributors right now. Sixth-round tackle William Sherman has played only six snaps, and the rest of the rookie class has watched from the sidelines.
4. 2020 Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, Pick 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Round 1, Pick 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick 112: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
- Round 5, Pick 151: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
- Round 6, Pick 186: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
- Round 7, Pick 220: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
It's always valuable when a team lands its franchise quarterback in the draft, which the Los Angeles Chargers appear to have done with Justin Herbert.
Though he wasn't named the Week 1 starter as a rookie, Herbert got onto the field in Week 2 after Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung during a pregame medical procedure. Herbert never gave up the starting gig and went on to be named 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Herbert hasn't quite taken the second-year leap that some might have expected, but he's still played at a high level. The Oregon product has passed for 2,545 yards with 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 96.3 rating in 2021.
Perhaps more importantly, Herbert has continually proved that he possesses the mental and physical traits of a true top-end signal-caller.
Herbert wasn't the only first-round selection Los Angeles made in 2020. The Chargers also used the 23rd overall pick on Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who has totaled 130 tackles, three passes defended and a sack in 20 career games.
The Chargers also deserve credit for snagging former UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in the fourth round. L.A. traded its second- and third-round picks to New England to land Murray but still got a quality contributor in Kelley.
While Austin Ekeler has run away with the starting gig in the Chargers backfield, Kelley has shown that he can be a valuable depth piece. He's logged only 10 carries this season, but he appeared in 14 games as a rookie and finished with 354 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Seventh-round pick K.J. Hill has caught three passes on three targets for 30 yards this season.
3. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, Pick 13: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- Round 2, Pick 45: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
- Round 3, Pick 76: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
- Round 5, Pick 161: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- Round 6, Pick 194: Khalil Davis, DL, Auburn
- Round 7, Pick 241: Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
- Round 7, Pick 245: Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
Overall production is part of our criteria, and it's hard to get more than a Lombardi Trophy out of any deal. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 draft class wasn't solely responsible for February's Super Bowl win, but their top two picks played a large role in the proceedings.
In Round 1, the Buccaneers traded up to secure Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. That proved to be a brilliant and cost-effective decision, as Tampa parted with only a fourth-round pick to move up one spot for Wirfs.
As a rookie, Wirfs was responsible for only three penalties and one sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. He has played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps since being drafted and has become an anchor in front of quarterback Tom Brady.
Second-round pick Antoine Winfield Jr. was one of the steals of Day 2. He performed like a blue-chip first-rounder as a rookie, finishing with 94 tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, an interception and three sacks.
Winfield started all 16 games as a rookie and has started all seven games in which he has appeared this season.
Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn didn't play a major role as a rookie, as the Buccaneers relied more heavily on Ronald Jones II and free-agent addition Leonard Fournette. However, he was still productive with his limited opportunities, rushing for 109 yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
Fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson has also been a fine contributor when given the opportunity. He had 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and has caught 17 passes for 208 yards this season. As a rookie, Johnson had a passer rating of 141.5 when targeted.
The Buccaneers have one of the deepest veteran rosters in the NFL. The fact that four rookies played roles in delivering a championship last year is a testament to how terrific this class was.
2. 2020 Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, Pick 1: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick 33: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- Round 3, Pick 65: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
- Round 4, Pick 107: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, Pick 147: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick 180: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
- Round 7, Pick 215: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
What we've said about the value of finding a franchise quarterback also rings true with the Cincinnati Bengals' 2020 draft class. With the first overall pick, the Bengals took LSU's Joe Burrow, and they're unlikely to ever regret that decision.
Burrow suffered a devastating knee injury 10 games into his rookie campaign, but he's bounced back in a big way this season. He does lead the NFL with 11 interceptions, but he's also thrown for 2,497 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has a passer rating of 102.6, which is impressive for a player with only 19 starts under his belt.
Burrow is beginning to look like more of a sure thing than 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who was widely considered to be a generational talent.
"If I'm comparing last year to this year, Joe Burrow is picked over Trevor Lawrence 100 times out of 100," an unnamed AFC quarterbacks coach said in the spring, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
While second-round pick Tee Higgins hasn't slotted in as Burrow's new No. 1 receiver—rookie Ja'Marr Chase is filling that role—he's blossoming into a solid complementary target. Alongside Chase and Tyler Boyd, he's helping to form one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL. So far this season, Higgins has 35 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bengals are also getting high-level play from third-round linebacker Logan Wilson. The Wyoming product appeared in 12 games as a rookie and has started all nine contests this season.
In 21 games with 11 starts, Wilson has racked up 111 tackles, two sacks, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and six interceptions. He's tied for fourth in the NFL in interceptions (four) this season.
While these three are the headliners of Cincinnati's 2020 class, fourth-round pick Akeem Davis-Gaither has developed into a solid role player and has appeared in all 25 games since being selected.
The Bengals hit on all four of their early selections last year. Between that and the selection of Burrow, it's enough to earn them a spot near the top of these rankings.
1. 2019 San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, Pick No. 2: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
- Round 2, No. 36: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
- Round 3, Pick No. 67: Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor
- Round 4, Pick No. 110: Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah
- Round 5, Pick No. 148: Dre Greenlaw, LB, Arkansas
- Round 6, Pick No. 176: Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
- Round 6, Pick No. 183: Justin Skule, OT, Vanderbilt
- Round 6, Pick No. 198: Tim Harris, CB, Virginia
The San Francisco 49ers didn't land their quarterback of the future in 2019. However, they added multiple key pieces throughout the draft. In fact, third-round pick Jalen Hurd is about the only blemish in this class, and it's unfair to fault the Niners for his injury issues.
Hurd landed on injured reserve as a rookie with a back injury and tore his ACL in 2020. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury this season and was waived earlier this month.
First-round pick Nick Bosa was the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a rookie Pro Bowler. He suffered a torn ACL in 2020 but has rebounded with seven sacks and 27 quarterback pressures through the first eight games of this season. He added another sack against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Second-round pick Deebo Samuel had 802 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous receivers this season. He how has 973 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 58 yards and two additional scores.
Punters are important as well, and fourth-round pick Mitch Wishnowsky has been a special teams mainstay since being drafted. Fifth-round linebacker Dre Greenlaw was looking like one of the steals of the 2019 draft before undergoing groin surgery after Week 1 of this season.
Greenlaw has appeared in 30 games, made 23 starts and amassed 184 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, two sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Of the players selected in this class, only Hurd and sixth-round picks Kaden Smtih and Tim Harris are no longer with San Francisco. This group helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl during the 2019 season, and several of these players appear to be franchise cornerstones.
San Francisco found talent and value throughout the 2019 draft, making this class the biggest home run of the last three years.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.