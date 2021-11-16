Ranking NFL Teams' Best Draft Classes from the Last 3 Years

0 of 5

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are transforming into a team that no one should want to face in January. They've won four straight games, just blasted the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday, and they're only a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. might have quietly been the biggest winners of the entire slate.

The Patriots went on a well-document spending spree in the offseason, but their veterans aren't the only ones fueling their success. Their 2021 draft class has been equally impactful.

First-round quarterback Mac Jones is an early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore played a season-high 76 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. And fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson (100 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland) looks like a future star.

Eight weeks remain in the 2021 season, but the Patriots could lay an early claim to having the best class in this year's draft. But how does it stack up with the best classes from the last three years?

That's what we're here to examine. We'll run down our top five classes from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 drafts based on factors like overall production, top-end talent, draft value and positional value.