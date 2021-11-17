College Football Picks: Week 12 Predictions for Every GameNovember 17, 2021
College Football Picks: Week 12 Predictions for Every Game
Week 11 of the 2021 college football season was unusually chalky. The only ranked team to lose to an unranked opponent was No. 17 Auburn blowing a 25-point first-half lead against Mississippi State, and the only Top 10 team to bite the dust was No. 8 Oklahoma falling on the road against No. 13 Baylor—which hardly counts as an upset.
Compared to what had become the normal amount of chaos through the first 10 weeks, that was nothing.
Will things go back off the rails in Week 12 with No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State each facing quality opponents, or will we get one more week of calm before the storm?
Accountability Time: I went 12-13 against the spread in Top 25 games and top unranked clashes in Week 11. That brings my year-to-date record to a pedestrian 133-124 (ignoring pushes).
But you know who really crushed it this past weekend? Vegas. Of those 25 games, seven finished within 1.5 points of the spread and 14 were off by 7.5 points or fewer. Plenty of fourth-quarter drama for gamblers, to say the least.
There were quite a few cases (Minnesota-Iowa, Arkansas-LSU, Nevada-San Diego State, North Carolina-Pitt, and Washington State-Oregon) in which a bet placed early in the week would've had a different result than one placed right before kickoff because of the line movements and how close those games finished to the spread.
Predictions for each Week 12 game are broken into three sections: CFP Top 25 teams, best games between unranked teams and the rest of the slate. Unless otherwise noted, games are assumed to take place Saturday.
CFP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Mississippi State (6-4) vs. Tennessee State (5-5, FCS), Noon ET
Mississippi State started at No. 17 in the CFP rankings, fell all the way out after a last-minute loss to Arkansas and is back in at No. 25 following a come-from-behind road win over Auburn. Don't expect any other drastic changes for the Bulldogs in the next set of rankings, as the air raid offense should steamroll a 5-5 Tennessee State squad averaging just 20.7 points per game.
The only real question here is: How long does Will Rogers stay in the game? Mississippi State's quarterback has attempted at least 47 passes in all but one game this season, and the one exception came when he was too doggone efficient in a 36-of-39 game against Kentucky. This could be another stat-padding game for the man who ranks second in the nation in total passing yards, if head coach Mike Leach so chooses.
Prediction: Mississippi State 49, Tennessee State 9
No. 24 Houston (9-1) vs. Memphis (5-5), 9 p.m. ET (Friday)
Can Memphis navigate what has been a surprisingly good Houston defense, or will the Cougars cruise to a 10th consecutive win?
If it ends up being a close game, look for Houston to capitalize on a pivotal turnover. The Cougars are plus-11 in turnover margin on the year, while Memphis is minus-8.
It's also possible a Marcus Jones special teams play will prove to be the difference, as he already has two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns this year.
Prediction: Houston 41, Memphis 31
No. 23 Utah (7-3) vs. No. 3 Oregon (9-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 3 Oregon for prediction.
No. 22 UTSA (10-0) vs. UAB (7-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Even though UTSA is one of just three remaining undefeated teams, if it loses this game, it would fall behind UAB in the Conference USA standings, liable to miss out on playing for the conference title unless UAB loses to UTEP next week. And the Blazers are a threat to pull off the upset, boasting a defense that has been solid outside the losses to Georgia and Liberty.
But if the Flames could put up 545 total yards while beating UAB by 24 points, why can't UTSA? The Roadrunners were not their usual selves this past week against Southern Miss, but they had scored at least 44 points in each of their previous four contests. Sincere McCormick is leading C-USA in rushing, and while Frank Harris doesn't put up huge numbers at quarterback, the dual threat signal-caller has been impressively efficient as the leader of this offense.
That unit will put up enough points for the defense—which has held four opponents below 200 total yards this season—does its thing for an 11th consecutive win.
Prediction: UTSA 31, UAB 21
No. 21 Arkansas (7-3) at No. 2 Alabama (9-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 2 Alabama for prediction.
CFP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 North Carolina State (7-3) vs. Syracuse (5-5), 4 p.m. ET
NC State's defense had a rare off night in a 45-42 road loss to a potent Wake Forest offense, but it should return to form this week against a more one-dimensional Syracuse. The Orange run well between Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader, but their passing threat is almost nonexistent, and the Wolfpack have allowed an average of 100.9 rushing yards and 0.5 rushing touchdowns per game.
Syracuse might run for a couple of scores, but it won't be enough to make up for a defense that has allowed at least 33 points in four of its last six games.
Prediction: North Carolina State 38, Syracuse 17
No. 19 San Diego State (9-1) at UNLV (2-8), 11:30 p.m. ET (Friday)
UNLV has snapped a 14-game losing streak with a two-game winning streak, but the Rebels will find things much more difficult this week than they did against New Mexico and Hawai'i. The Aztecs defense is more than capable of stifling UNLV running back Charles Williams, and it's likely to get ugly when this already turnover-prone offense (multiple giveaways in five of its last six games) starts trying to force the issue.
Each of San Diego State's last four wins has come by seven points or fewer, and I suppose things could get weird in this late Friday night road game. But it wouldn't be a surprise if this ends up resembling UNLV's most recent Friday game, in which the Rebels threw two pick-sixes and never had a prayer against Nevada.
Prediction: San Diego State 34, UNLV 13
No. 18 Pittsburgh (8-2) vs. Virginia (6-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
With Brennan Armstrong sidelined by a rib injury, Virginia's offense looked terrible in a 28-3 loss to Notre Dame. The Cavaliers quarterback is still listed as day-to-day, so perhaps he'll be back for this crucial matchup in the ACC's Coastal Division.
Even if Armstrong is at 100 percent, though, the pick would be Pittsburgh. The Kenny Pickett-led Panthers have been even better than UVA on offense (43.5 points per game), and they have shown far more often than Virginia that they can occasionally get some stops on defense.
Check both the weather in Pittsburgh and Armstrong's status before you consider placing any over/under bets, but the Panthers should win by multiple scores.
Prediction: Pittsburgh 38, Virginia 20
No. 17 Iowa (8-2) vs. Illinois (4-6), 2 p.m. ET
Illinois doesn't commit many turnovers; however, it has been held to 100 passing yards or fewer in five of its last six games, and it has averaged just 14.0 points over its last eight games. Even against mediocre defenses, the Illini have struggled to move the ball. Against Iowa's defense, they may well get shut out.
That's a two-way street, though, as the Illinois defense has held seven consecutive opponents to 24 points or fewer, while Iowa ranks 123rd in the nation in total offense.
Just another Saturday in the Big Ten West.
Even though Illinois has won two road games against ranked opponents in the past month, Iowa should win at home in yet another ugly game. The Hawkeyes have won each of their last two contests by five points, and maybe they keep that trend going.
Prediction: Iowa 14, Illinois 9
No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3) vs. Prairie View A&M (FCS), Noon ET
Prairie View A&M was 7-1 overall and ranked 24th in the FCS Top 25 prior to a loss to Alcorn State last Saturday. The Panthers are led at quarterback by Louisville transfer Jawon Pass and have scored at least 24 points in all but one game this season.
But that just means Texas A&M will be blowing out an above-average FCS team, letting out some frustration after a tough loss to Ole Miss.
Prediction: Texas A&M 49, Prairie View A&M 10
CFP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Wisconsin (7-3) vs. Nebraska (3-7), 3:30 p.m. ET
Is Wisconsin finally going to become the first team to beat 2021 Nebraska by double digits?
The Cornhuskers have been incapable of winning big games, but they sure have made things difficult for their opponents on their way to those seven losses.
After a rough start to the season, though, Wisconsin is firing on all cylinders. The average final score during the Badgers' six-game winning streak is 31.3 to 7.3, as their defense has allowed just four touchdowns since Oct 3.
In fairness, though, the six offenses they faced during that time were either quite bad (Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Rutgers) or one-dimensional (Army run; Purdue pass). Nebraska's record is bad, but this is clearly the best, most well-balanced offense Wisconsin has come up against in some time. The Cornhuskers will find the end zone multiple times, albeit in yet another agonizing loss.
Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 17
No. 14 BYU (8-2) at Georgia Southern (3-7), 4 p.m. ET
Normally one of the better running teams in the nation, Georgia Southern has been out-rushed in five consecutive games, and Tyler Allgeier and Co. will likely push that streak to six. BYU put up 66 points against Virginia and 59 against Idaho State in its two most recent games, and it shouldn't have any trouble scoring in this one against an Eagles team that is 0-7 against opponents who are currently .500 or better.
Prediction: BYU 42, Georgia Southern 17
No. 13 Oklahoma (9-1) vs. Iowa State (6-4), Noon ET
This game sure has lost some luster since opening the year as No. 2 against No. 7 in the AP poll.
Both the Sooners and Cyclones enter this one licking their wounds from an unexpected loss—Oklahoma's undefeated season ending at the hands of Baylor's rushing attack; Iowa State dropping its fourth game when Texas Tech's Jonathan Garibay crushed a 62-yard game-winning field goal.
Iowa State was supposed to have one of the best defenses in the country, but things have fallen apart for the Cyclones as of late. They shut down floundering Texas in Week 10, but that performance was bookended by losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech in which they allowed at least 320 yards and three touchdowns through the air. That was a particularly troubling development this past weekend against freshman Donovan Smith, who was making his first career start.
Then again, Baylor gave up more than 500 total yards to a quarterback (TCU's Chandler Morris) making his first career start the week before it faced Oklahoma, and then the Bears went out and suffocated the Sooners offense. What we'll get from Oklahoma's offense has been a mystery on a week-to-week basis all season, and now it appears they have another "Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams?" debate on their hands.
It once felt like Oklahoma was going to have a 2014 Florida State-type of season, winning close game after close game before getting smoked in the postseason. But now it feels more like 2017 Miami, which started 10-0 before losing three straight. Iowa State pulls off the road upset.
Prediction: Iowa State 31, Oklahoma 28
No. 12 Ole Miss (8-2) vs. Vanderbilt (2-8), 7:30 p.m. ET
It's been a hot minute since Ole Miss lit up the scoreboard, held to 31 points or fewer in each of its last five games.
That should change against a Vanderbilt defense that has allowed at least 21 points and more than 400 yards in each of its nine games against FBS opponents, including anemic Connecticut, Colorado State, South Carolina and Stanford. The running back committee of Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. went for 265 yards on the ground against Texas A&M, but they only accounted for one touchdown. They'll quadruple the TD output while running all over the Commodores.
Prediction: Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 7
No. 11 Baylor (8-2) at Kansas State (7-3), 5:30 p.m. ET
It sure would be funny (unless you're a Baylor fan) if the Bears dropped out of the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 championship by losing to Kansas State, just one week after ruffling Lincoln Riley's "sportsmanship" feathers with a last-second field goal for Big 12 tiebreaker purposes.
Considering the Wildcats have won four straight, it's possible. We all kind of forgot about Deuce Vaughn for a bit when Kansas State lost three straight a while back, but the Wildcats' star 5'6" running back (and leading receiver) has quietly averaged 141.4 total yards from scrimmage, good for eighth-best in the nation.
Containing him is the first step to avoiding the upset—a step that Baylor missed earlier this season against Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren and Iowa State's Breece Hall.
Step 2 is establishing its own run game against what has been a stingy defense, but that was no problem for Baylor this past weekend against Oklahoma. Running back Abram Smith and quarterback Gerry Bohanon were outstanding against the Sooners, as they have been all season. A repeat of that performance would do the trick.
It will be a tight one, but I like Baylor's more well-rounded offense to get this road W.
Prediction: Baylor 27, Kansas State 24
CFP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1) at Clemson (7-3), Noon ET
Even though Clemson's defense has been great this season, Wake Forest will score in this one. I thought NC State might be the team to slow the Demon Deacons, but no, they scored at least 35 points for the 10th straight time. The Tigers allowed 27 to Pittsburgh and 24 to Louisville in the past month, and there's a chance Wake Forest keeps that 35-point streak alive in Death Valley.
However, Clemson is finally showing some signs of life on offense with at least 30 points in three straight. And for as great as its offense has been, Wake Forest's defense has allowed 39.0 points over its last six games.
Even though there has not been a single Clemson game yet this season in which the total reached 55 points, we're going to be treated to another Wake Forest-fueled shootout. But Clemson—which has not lost at home since Nov. 12, 2016—ekes out a W to remain in the mix for a spot in the ACC championship.
Prediction: Clemson 38, Wake Forest 31
No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1) at Texas Tech (6-4), 8 p.m. ET
While we were waiting for Oklahoma to wake up and start taking its CFP opportunity seriously, Oklahoma State seems to have answered that call instead, winning its last three games by a combined margin of 119 points while emerging as the Big 12's top dog.
The Cowboys stomped a mudhole through TCU this past weekend with 447 rushing yards and eight (yes, eight) rushing touchdowns in a 63-17 victory. Not too shabby for a team that has been better known for a defense allowing a third-best-in-the-nation mark of 282.8 total yards per game.
Oklahoma State will bring that new-found offense to Lubbock to face a Texas Tech defense that gave up 52 points to Oklahoma, 52 points to TCU and 70 points to Texas earlier this season. The Red Raiders did just pull off an upset of Iowa State, but this would be an even bigger and a much more surprising one. It's unlikely they'll be able to score enough to pull it off, as Oklahoma State has held each of its 10 foes to 24 points or fewer.
Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 23
No. 8 Notre Dame (9-1) vs. Georgia Tech (3-7), 2:30 p.m. ET
Georgia Tech had a surprisingly effective defense in September, almost beating Clemson and more than doubling up North Carolina, 45-22. But the D has been a disaster for the Ramblin' Wreck since then, allowing at least 250 passing yards and at least 170 rushing yards to six consecutive opponents.
During that same time, Notre Dame has found itself on offense, averaging 207.4 rushing yards over the past five games compared to 80.8 in the first five.
Factor in a Fighting Irish defense that has held back-to-back opponents without a touchdown, and this one figures to get ugly.
Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 10
No. 7 Michigan State (9-1) at No. 4 Ohio State (9-1), Noon ET
See No. 4 Ohio State for prediction.
No. 6 Michigan (9-1) at Maryland (5-5), 3:30 p.m. ET
I, for one, very much appreciate Maryland for its lack of surprises this season. In five games against teams that are currently .500 or worse, the Terrapins are a perfect 5-0. In five games against teams with winning records, they are 0-5 with an average margin of defeat of 28.0 points per game. I mean, they don't even make things interesting against good teams, and Michigan surely qualifies.
Unless they take this game for granted in preparation for next week's big showdown with Ohio State, the Wolverines should have no problem with a defense that has allowed at least 31 points in six consecutive games and an offense that has been hopelessly unable to establish the run.
Prediction: Michigan 45, Maryland 17
CFP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0) vs. SMU (8-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Here is where we find out how good Cincinnati's secondary is.
The numbers are great. The Bearcats have 16 interceptions against just six passing touchdowns allowed, and they are leading the nation in defensive passer efficiency rating.
But who is the best quarterback they've faced? UCF's Dillon Gabriel was out for that game, as was Tulane's Michael Pratt. Notre Dame was smack dab in the middle of its QB controversy when that game happened in early October. So, Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. before he hurt his shoulder? Maybe?
Suffice it to say, SMU's Tanner Mordecai—with 326.4 passing yards and 3.7 passing touchdowns per game—will be the stiffest test for a Cincinnati team that hasn't exactly been thriving as of late. The Mustangs are sixth in the nation in scoring at 41.6 points per game, and they've had a pair of games in the past month with at least 600 total yards and 55 points.
Shutting this team down for a 20-14 type of win seems next to impossible. But Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford should be able to put up a good number of points against this SMU defense. Cincinnati stays undefeated, but it won't be all that convincing.
Prediction: Cincinnati 34, SMU 28
No. 4 Ohio State (9-1) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (9-1), Noon ET
On the one hand, Michigan State has the best individual rusher in the nation in Kenneth Walker III, and it was poor run defense that doomed Ohio State in its Week 2 loss to Oregon.
On the other hand, Ohio State's last eight opponents have combined for 254 carries, 587 yards and three touchdowns. That's 2.3 yards per carry and 73.4 yards per game. If scoring on Ohio State was as simple as "Do what Oregon did," don't you think some opponent would have come even remotely close to doing that? The Buckeyes have clearly improved in that realm and will be a formidable foe for Walker.
On the much bigger other hand, even if Michigan State manages to run it well, its secondary remains a disaster, having allowed at least 350 passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in five of its last eight games. We wish the Spartans the best of luck against a CJ Stroud-led offense averaging 367.6 passing yards and 3.4 passing touchdowns over its last seven games.
In theory, No. 4 vs. No. 6 should be one of the best games of the year. In reality, Ohio State should win by a landslide.
Prediction: Ohio State 45, Michigan State 24
No. 3 Oregon (9-1) at No. 23 Utah (7-3), 7:30 p.m. ET
Which potent rushing attack reigns supreme?
Utah has averaged 215.1 yards and 2.7 rushing touchdowns per game this season, though it took the Utes a few weeks to get rolling. It's actually 242.8 and 3.4, respectively, over the past seven games. Oregon is sitting at 227.4 and 3.1, respectively, during the full season, but it has eclipsed 250 rushing yards in each of its last three games.
Both Pac-12 squads have also been solid against the run, although Utah did allow more than 200 rushing yards in each of its three losses—compared to 99.6 yards in its seven wins—which might suggest an edge for the Ducks.
Oregon has also been more opportunistic on defense, forcing 20 turnovers to Utah's 12. But the Utes lead the Pac-12 in both sacks (31) and sacks allowed (10)—and only four of those sacks have come in the seven games since Cameron Rising became the starting quarterback. So they might be able to bottle up signal-caller Anthony Brown and might be able to keep edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux from becoming too much of a factor. That kind of nullifies the slight turnover advantage, no?
Long story short, I see no considerable edge for either team, aside from Utah getting to play at home. But that's enough for me to pick the Utes to throw a wrench into the CFP picture.
Prediction: Utah 27, Oregon 24
No. 2 Alabama (9-1) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (7-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
It's wild that if Arkansas had been able to get that two-point conversion at the end of its 52-51 loss to Ole Miss, this game would be for first place in the SEC West. For a team that went 11-35 overall and 4-30 in the SEC over the past four years, we have not spent enough time marveling at the job Sam Pittman has done with the Razorbacks in just his second season at the helm.
But I cannot, in good faith, say that they are going to legitimately threaten to pull off this upset.
I know it hasn't been a vintage year for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M and darn near lost to both Florida and LSU. But their defense has still been very good against the run (2.1 yards per carry over the past seven games) and they still have one of the favorites to win the Heisman in quarterback Bryce Young, who has 33 touchdowns against three interceptions after a fun little stat-stuffing day against lowly New Mexico State.
The 'Bama run defense is the real problem for Arkansas (and for Auburn next week), because the Razorbacks need to run the ball to get anything going on offense. The two times they were held below 190 rushing yards, they were shut out by Georgia and needed overtime to get to 16 points against LSU. Alabama's D will cause similar problems in a relatively uncompetitive game.
Prediction: Alabama 38, Arkansas 14
No. 1 Georgia (10-0) vs. Charleston Southern (FCS), Noon ET
Charleston Southern's most recent game against a Power Five school was a 72-10 loss to South Carolina in 2019. Before that was a 53-6 loss to Florida to open the 2018 season. It's really just a question of how many points Georgia wants to score, though I'm pretty sure the defense is committed to giving up no touchdowns in this blowout.
Prediction: Georgia 49, Charleston Southern 3
Top Unranked Clashes
Here are the five most intriguing "other" games for Week 12.
Fifth-Best: Air Force (7-3) at Nevada (7-3), 9 p.m. ET (Friday)
It'll be quite the Friday night contrast in offenses, as Air Force leads the nation in rushing yards per game (311.2), while Nevada ranks fourth in passing yards (373.7). Nevada had trouble defending the run in each of its three losses, but it is also 5-0 at home this season. Carson Strong will have a clean game of passing and lead the Wolf Pack to a low-scoring victory. Prediction: Nevada 24, Air Force 21
Fourth-Best: Purdue (6-4) vs. Northwestern (3-7), Noon ET (at Wrigley Field)
For this football game on a baseball field, it will be interesting to find out whether Purdue goes for home runs or embraces small ball for a change. The Boilermakers average nearly 340 passing yards per game, but may find it a bit tougher than usual in the usually windy confines of Wrigley. But Northwestern has averaged just 11.3 points over its last six games, so we're not that concerned about an upset. Prediction: Purdue 24, Northwestern 13
Third-Best: Arizona State (7-3) at Oregon State (6-4), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prior to blowing out Stanford, Oregon State had allowed at least 31 points in four consecutive games, three of which were losses to teams currently .500 or worse. And while Arizona State hasn't been as potent on offense as we were expecting this season, the Sun Devils have scored fine against mediocre defenses. They also have a good enough run D to get this road W. Prediction: Arizona State 35, Oregon State 28
Second-Best: Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) at Liberty (7-3), 4 p.m. ET
Louisiana stretched its winning streak to nine games with an impressive, convincing road win over Troy, while Liberty had the week off to recover from its physical loss to Ole Miss. Can the Flames bounce back at home against an opponent that probably won't sack Malik Willis nine times, or will the Ragin' Cajuns make it 10 straight? I'll go with Liberty, which hasn't lost in Lynchburg since August 2019. Should be a fun one, though. Prediction: Liberty 30, Louisiana 27
Best: Virginia Tech (5-5) at Miami (5-5), 7:30 p.m. ET
Florida-Missouri and South Alabama-Tennessee are also battles between .500 teams looking to secure their spots in bowl season, but Virginia Tech-Miami is way more intriguing with one head coach just fired (Justin Fuente) and the other (Manny Diaz) on the hot seat. Plus, Miami has played in six consecutive games decided by four points or fewer, so this matchup feels destined to come right down to the wire. Miami has at least 315 passing yards and three touchdowns in four straight games; Virginia Tech has yet to allow 300 passing yards or three touchdowns in a game this season. Give me the superior secondary on the road by a razor-thin margin. Prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Miami 27.
The Rest of the Slate
*Toledo (5-5) at Ohio (3-7), 7 p.m. ET (Tuesday): Toledo 38-27
*Western Michigan (6-4) at Eastern Michigan (6-4), 7:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday): Eastern Michigan 35-31
*Bowling Green (3-7) at Miami-Ohio (5-5), 8 p.m. ET (Tuesday): Miami-Ohio 41-14
Central Michigan (6-4) at Ball State (5-5), 7 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Ball State 31-30
Northern Illinois (7-3) at Buffalo (4-6), 7 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Northern Illinois 28-24
Louisville (5-5) at Duke (3-7), 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday): Louisville 38-17
Southern Miss (1-9) at Louisiana Tech (3-7), 8 p.m. ET (Friday): Louisiana Tech 31-13
Arizona (1-9) at Washington State (5-5), 9 p.m. ET (Friday): Washington State 32-17
Kent State (5-5) at Akron (2-8), Noon ET: Kent State 45-35
Texas (4-6) at West Virginia (4-6), Noon ET: West Virginia 28-23
UMass (1-9) at Army (6-3), Noon ET: Army 42-7
New Mexico State (1-9) at Kentucky (7-3), Noon ET: Kentucky 42-14
South Florida (2-8) at Tulane (1-9), Noon ET: Tulane 35-24
Florida State (4-6) at Boston College (6-4), Noon ET: Florida State 31-28
Rutgers (5-5) at Penn State (6-4), Noon ET: Penn State 34-13
Florida Atlantic (5-5) at Western Kentucky (6-4), Noon ET: Western Kentucky 45-38
Tennessee State (FCS) at Mississippi State (6-4), Noon ET: Mississippi State 59-6
Wofford (FCS) at North Carolina (5-5), Noon ET: North Carolina 55-16
Texas State (3-7) at Coastal Carolina (8-2), 1 p.m. ET: Coastal Carolina 38-17
Arkansas State (2-8) at Georgia State (5-5), 2 p.m. ET: Georgia State 41-24
Washington (4-6) at Colorado (3-7), 3 p.m. ET: Washington 17-14
Old Dominion (4-6) at Middle Tennessee (5-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: Middle Tennessee 34-24
Marshall (6-4) at Charlotte (5-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: Marshall 35-20
Minnesota (6-4) at Indiana (2-8), 3:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota 21-10
East Carolina (6-4) at Navy (2-7), 3:30 p.m. ET: Navy 27-21
Appalachian State (8-2) at Troy (5-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: Appalachian State 31-17
Florida (5-5) at Missouri (5-5), 4 p.m. ET: Florida 42-35
UConn (1-9) at UCF (6-4), 4 p.m. ET: UCF 51-14
Kansas (2-8) at TCU (4-6), 4 p.m. ET: TCU 38-20
Temple (3-7) at Tulsa (4-6), 4 p.m. ET: Tulsa 35-10
Rice (3-7) at UTEP (6-4), 4 p.m. ET: UTEP 28-17
UCLA (6-4) at USC (4-5), 4 p.m. ET: UCLA 38-31
Auburn (6-4) at South Carolina (5-5), 7 p.m. ET: Auburn 27-14
California (3-6) at Stanford (3-7), 7 p.m. ET: Stanford 24-20
North Texas (4-6) at Florida International (1-9), 7 p.m. ET: North Texas 41-24
South Alabama (5-5) at Tennessee (5-5), 7:30 p.m. ET: Tennessee 45-21
Wyoming (5-5) at Utah State (8-2), 8 p.m. ET: Utah State 35-23
New Mexico (3-7) at Boise State (6-4), 9 p.m. ET: Boise State 31-14
Louisiana-Monroe (4-6) at LSU (4-6), 9 p.m. ET: LSU 42-10
Colorado State (3-7) at Hawai'i (4-7), 11 p.m. ET: Hawai'i 27-24
*Tuesday night MAC games were completed prior to publish, but we're including our projections anyway.