College Football Picks: Week 12 Predictions for Every Game

5 of 7

Associated Press

No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0) vs. SMU (8-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Here is where we find out how good Cincinnati's secondary is.

The numbers are great. The Bearcats have 16 interceptions against just six passing touchdowns allowed, and they are leading the nation in defensive passer efficiency rating.

But who is the best quarterback they've faced? UCF's Dillon Gabriel was out for that game, as was Tulane's Michael Pratt. Notre Dame was smack dab in the middle of its QB controversy when that game happened in early October. So, Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. before he hurt his shoulder? Maybe?

Suffice it to say, SMU's Tanner Mordecai—with 326.4 passing yards and 3.7 passing touchdowns per game—will be the stiffest test for a Cincinnati team that hasn't exactly been thriving as of late. The Mustangs are sixth in the nation in scoring at 41.6 points per game, and they've had a pair of games in the past month with at least 600 total yards and 55 points.

Shutting this team down for a 20-14 type of win seems next to impossible. But Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford should be able to put up a good number of points against this SMU defense. Cincinnati stays undefeated, but it won't be all that convincing.

Prediction: Cincinnati 34, SMU 28

No. 4 Ohio State (9-1) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (9-1), Noon ET

On the one hand, Michigan State has the best individual rusher in the nation in Kenneth Walker III, and it was poor run defense that doomed Ohio State in its Week 2 loss to Oregon.

On the other hand, Ohio State's last eight opponents have combined for 254 carries, 587 yards and three touchdowns. That's 2.3 yards per carry and 73.4 yards per game. If scoring on Ohio State was as simple as "Do what Oregon did," don't you think some opponent would have come even remotely close to doing that? The Buckeyes have clearly improved in that realm and will be a formidable foe for Walker.

On the much bigger other hand, even if Michigan State manages to run it well, its secondary remains a disaster, having allowed at least 350 passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in five of its last eight games. We wish the Spartans the best of luck against a CJ Stroud-led offense averaging 367.6 passing yards and 3.4 passing touchdowns over its last seven games.

In theory, No. 4 vs. No. 6 should be one of the best games of the year. In reality, Ohio State should win by a landslide.

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Michigan State 24

No. 3 Oregon (9-1) at No. 23 Utah (7-3), 7:30 p.m. ET

Which potent rushing attack reigns supreme?

Utah has averaged 215.1 yards and 2.7 rushing touchdowns per game this season, though it took the Utes a few weeks to get rolling. It's actually 242.8 and 3.4, respectively, over the past seven games. Oregon is sitting at 227.4 and 3.1, respectively, during the full season, but it has eclipsed 250 rushing yards in each of its last three games.

Both Pac-12 squads have also been solid against the run, although Utah did allow more than 200 rushing yards in each of its three losses—compared to 99.6 yards in its seven wins—which might suggest an edge for the Ducks.

Oregon has also been more opportunistic on defense, forcing 20 turnovers to Utah's 12. But the Utes lead the Pac-12 in both sacks (31) and sacks allowed (10)—and only four of those sacks have come in the seven games since Cameron Rising became the starting quarterback. So they might be able to bottle up signal-caller Anthony Brown and might be able to keep edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux from becoming too much of a factor. That kind of nullifies the slight turnover advantage, no?

Long story short, I see no considerable edge for either team, aside from Utah getting to play at home. But that's enough for me to pick the Utes to throw a wrench into the CFP picture.

Prediction: Utah 27, Oregon 24

No. 2 Alabama (9-1) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (7-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

It's wild that if Arkansas had been able to get that two-point conversion at the end of its 52-51 loss to Ole Miss, this game would be for first place in the SEC West. For a team that went 11-35 overall and 4-30 in the SEC over the past four years, we have not spent enough time marveling at the job Sam Pittman has done with the Razorbacks in just his second season at the helm.

But I cannot, in good faith, say that they are going to legitimately threaten to pull off this upset.

I know it hasn't been a vintage year for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M and darn near lost to both Florida and LSU. But their defense has still been very good against the run (2.1 yards per carry over the past seven games) and they still have one of the favorites to win the Heisman in quarterback Bryce Young, who has 33 touchdowns against three interceptions after a fun little stat-stuffing day against lowly New Mexico State.

The 'Bama run defense is the real problem for Arkansas (and for Auburn next week), because the Razorbacks need to run the ball to get anything going on offense. The two times they were held below 190 rushing yards, they were shut out by Georgia and needed overtime to get to 16 points against LSU. Alabama's D will cause similar problems in a relatively uncompetitive game.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Arkansas 14

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) vs. Charleston Southern (FCS), Noon ET

Charleston Southern's most recent game against a Power Five school was a 72-10 loss to South Carolina in 2019. Before that was a 53-6 loss to Florida to open the 2018 season. It's really just a question of how many points Georgia wants to score, though I'm pretty sure the defense is committed to giving up no touchdowns in this blowout.

Prediction: Georgia 49, Charleston Southern 3