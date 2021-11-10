College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 7

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) vs. TCU (4-5), 8 p.m. ET

With TCU's Max Duggan out with a foot injury, nobody—least of all Baylor—expected backup quarterback Chandler Morris to put up 531 combined passing and rushing yards in a 30-28 upset of the Bears.

But Oklahoma State's defense has been better than Baylor's, especially as of late. The Cowboys just held West Virginia to three points and 133 total yards, one week after limiting Kansas to three points and 143 total yards. No one has put up more than 24 points against them this season, and they've faced a handful of potent offenses, stifling each of Baylor, Texas and Iowa State.

There isn't much tape on Morris, but trust they'll find a way to slow him down if he gets another start. Also trust that TCU's defense will struggle, as it has allowed at least 28 points in eight consecutive games. Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren has been bottled up lately, but he should pop off in this game.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, TCU 17

No. 9 Notre Dame (8-1) at Virginia (6-3), 7:30 p.m. ET

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is averaging 395.2 passing yards and 3.8 total touchdowns per game, but he suffered a rib injury late against BYU on Oct. 30, and his status for this game is unknown. That is a colossal variable in trying to project the outcome because the Cavaliers have been one of the most potent offenses in the country with him at the helm, scoring at least 48 points in their last three games.

However, as was the case against BYU, North Carolina and others, Virginia's shortcomings on defense might be the deciding factor, regardless of Armstrong's health.

The Cavaliers have allowed 37.6 points over their last seven games, even with a shutout of hapless Duke. Competent offenses have ripped through this defense like tissue paper, and Notre Dame has been much better on offense over the past month than it was early in the year. Kyren Williams has another strong day running the ball against a defense that allows nearly 220 rushing yards per game and carries the Irish to victory.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Virginia 35

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) at No. 13 Baylor (7-2), Noon ET

In Oklahoma's most recent game, Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns against Texas Tech. In Baylor's most recent game, it allowed 461 passing yards against a former Oklahoma quarterback (Chandler Morris) who entered the day with 170 passing yards in his college career.

Baylor's secondary isn't usually that bad, but it had allowed 298.0 passing yards over the previous three games against West Virginia, BYU and Texas. It's not like Morris carved up an elite defense. Williams' push to win the Heisman (despite not winning the job until midway through Oklahoma's sixth game of the season) could get another huge boost this weekend.

But can the Oklahoma defense prevent Baylor from keeping pace?

The Sooners have been strong against the run, as have Oklahoma State and Iowa State, who have done the best job of stifling this impressive Baylor run game. In their other seven games, the Bears have averaged better than 6.4 yards per carry. The Cyclones and Cowboys both held them below 4.0, and Oklahoma's defense is sitting at 3.4. Gerry Bohanon—who has thrown five picks in the last three games—isn't going to outduel Williams.

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31

No. 7 Michigan State (8-1) vs. Maryland (5-4), 4 p.m. ET

Purdue's 536 passing yards against Michigan State wasn't a new problem for Sparty. Miami, Western Kentucky and Michigan each went for at least 388 yards and multiple scores against this secondary, and Taulia Tagovailoa (306 passing yards per game) is good enough to do the same.

But don't worry about a second consecutive upset for Michigan State, because this Maryland defense is dreadful. Over the past five games—which includes anemic offenses such as Iowa, Indiana and Minnesota—the Terrapins have allowed averages of 475.8 total yards and 43.4 points. All five of those teams eclipsed 30 points. Kenneth Walker III should have some fun in what qualifies as a high-scoring affair in the Big Ten.

Prediction: Michigan State 42, Maryland 27

No. 6 Michigan (8-1) at Penn State (6-3), Noon ET

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford got hurt against Iowa and didn't look right in the subsequent game against Illinois, but he has reemerged with back-to-back games with at least 360 passing yards.

If the Nittany Lions faced Michigan State this week, I'd be all about the upset.

Instead, they host Michigan, which has not allowed a passing touchdown since Oct. 9 and has held seven of nine opponents below 200 passing yards. The Wolverines will do whatever it takes to limit Jahan Dotson's impact as a receiver, which will reduce the amount of damage Clifford can do.

It's worth monitoring Blake Corum's status for Michigan, though. The lightning to Hassan Haskins' thunder suffered a foot injury in the first quarter against Indiana, and Michigan's ceiling on offense isn't as high without the team leader in yards from scrimmage.

All told, expect a defensive war, and don't be surprised if a Top 10 Big Ten team suffers a loss for the fifth time in six weeks, but I'm giving the nod to Michigan by a field goal.

Prediction: Michigan 20, Penn State 17