College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game
Only three weeks remain in the 2021 college football regular season, and Week 11 is full of marquee showdowns.
While Alabama faces New Mexico State, the SEC delivers such gems as Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Mississippi State-Auburn and Arkansas-LSU. We've also got Michigan-Penn State and Purdue-Ohio State in the Big Ten, Oklahoma-Baylor in the Big 12 and NC State-Wake Forest in the ACC.
Even if this weekend was just those seven games, it would be great. But with bye weeks mostly behind us, it's a jam-packed slate of 64 matchups bound to result in some major surprises.
After sifting through the numbers, here's what we see happening in Week 11.
Accountability Time: After back-to-back weeks finishing below .500, we got back into the land of winning with a 16-12 record against the spread in the Top 25 and "best unranked clashes" games in Week 10. My year-to-date record is 121-111 (ignoring pushes), which is a winning percentage of 52.16 percent. Assuming -110 juice on each bet, if I had placed a $100 bet on all 232 of those games (to be clear, I didn't), I would be down...$100. It has been a fun ride to basically nowhere.
Predictions for each Week 11 game are broken into three sections: CFP Top 25 teams, best games between unranked teams and the rest of the slate. Unless otherwise noted, games are assumed to take place Saturday.
CFP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Arkansas (6-3) at LSU (4-5), 7:30 p.m. ET
LSU keeps trying to establish the run, but with the exception of shredding Florida, it just hasn't been working. As a result, the Tigers have been held to 21 points or fewer in four of their last five games.
That isn't likely to cut it against an Arkansas offense that has run the ball at will against every opponent not named Georgia—especially considering Kentucky, UCLA, Ole Miss and Auburn ran for miles against LSU.
But both of these teams have played in several head-scratchers this season, so we'll see which direction this one goes.
Prediction: Arkansas 28, LSU 20
No. 24 Utah (6-3) at Arizona (1-8), 2 p.m. ET
Arizona snapped a 20-game losing streak last week, edging a short-handed California 10-3.
Good for the Wildcats, but it's time to start a new losing streak.
It might not be quite as ugly as Utah's 52-7 win over Stanford last Friday, but it is beyond difficult to imagine Arizona's anemic offense keeping pace with an excellent Utes rushing attack that has gone for at least 180 yards and multiple touchdowns in six consecutive games.
Prediction: Utah 35, Arizona 10
No. 23 UTSA (9-0) vs. Southern Miss (1-8), 3:30 p.m. ET
Whether or not you think UTSA belongs in the CFP Top 25, one thing's for certain: Southern Miss does not. The Golden Eagles have the worst offense in the nation and have yet to score 20 points against an FBS opponent. Winning a road game against an undefeated team that averages a shade under 40 points per game would require a miracle.
Even if UTSA sleepwalks through the first half while peeking ahead to next week's showdown with UAB, it'll cruise to victory.
Prediction: UTSA 45, Southern Miss 10
No. 22 San Diego State (8-1) vs. Nevada (7-2), 10:30 p.m. ET
San Diego State is the Mountain West version of Iowa, only instead of marveling at its ability to score touchdowns on defense like the Hawkeyes early in the year, we're awed by the booting power of punter Matt Araiza.
He frequently gets the opportunity to kick the ball as far as possible because the Aztecs are not good and getting worse on offense. They've been held to 20 points or fewer in four consecutive games, but they've won three of them because they're well above average on defense and because opponents often need to go 60-plus yards just to get into field-goal range after an Araiza moon shot.
But like Fresno State, which beat San Diego State 30-20 two weeks ago, Nevada is well equipped for those long drives, boasting an excellent quarterback in Carson Strong. His ability to throw against any defense combined with Nevada's propensity for takeaways (19 in nine games) should result in a win for the Wolf Pack.
Prediction: Nevada 27, San Diego State 21
No. 21 Pittsburgh (7-2) vs. North Carolina (5-4), 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday)
North Carolina has played in the highest-scoring game of the week twice this season (98 points vs. Virginia in Week 3; 113 points vs. Wake Forest in Week 10), and there's a good chance it happens again against Pittsburgh.
Thanks to a 54-point game against Duke while Alabama, Ohio State and Coastal Carolina each fell shy of their season averages, Pitt is the highest-scoring team in the nation at 45.0 points per game. Kenny Pickett refuses to cool off, racking up 935 passing yards and six touchdowns in the past two weeks against Miami and Duke.
Goodness knows North Carolina's defense isn't liable to provide much resistance. Wake's Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns against the Tar Heels, who also gave up 554 yards and four touchdowns to UVA's Brennan Armstrong in the aforementioned Week 3 game.
The big difference from those games, though, is that Pitt appears able to play a little defense. The Panthers' numbers might be inflated by games played against the woeful offenses of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia Tech and Clemson, but they rank second in the ACC in sacks as well as in rush yards allowed per game.
I'm confident Pitt will get a few stops on defense. Can't say the same for UNC.
Prediction: Pittsburgh 52, North Carolina 41
CFP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Iowa (7-2) vs. Minnesota (6-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
There have been a few "How low can Vegas set the total to make you bet the over?" games in recent weeks (Army-Air Force, Iowa-Wisconsin, etc.), but this one might take the cake.
Both defenses have been good, ranking top-10 in the nation in total yards allowed per game. And both offenses have been bad, entering the week fresh off a six-point showing against Illinois (by Minnesota) and a 17-point game against Northwestern (by Iowa).
Prior to last week, Minnesota was running the ball well. But the Golden Gophers are also down to third- and fourth-string running backs as an injury bug has ravaged the position group. And Iowa's defense has been particularly good against the run, holding opponents below 2.9 yards per carry.
At least Minnesota had good offense at one point. All year long, Iowa's best offense has been its defense, and Minnesota has not been turnover-prone (10 giveaways in nine games).
I'm going with Iowa at home and looking forward to watching any other game in this time slot.
Prediction: Iowa 14, Minnesota 10
No. 19 Purdue (6-3) at No. 4 Ohio State (8-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 4 Ohio State for prediction.
No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3) vs. Northwestern (3-6), Noon ET
No need to overcomplicate this. Northwestern has one of the worst run defenses in college football, and Wisconsin has been on a tear on the ground with 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns during its five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Northwestern's offense has averaged 12.2 points since the beginning of October, and Wisconsin's defense has allowed four touchdowns in its last five games. This game could be as lopsided as Bucky's 52-3 win over Rutgers last week.
Prediction: Wisconsin 41, Northwestern 6
No. 17 Auburn (6-3) vs. Mississippi State (5-4), Noon ET
Auburn has been my kryptonite this season. I nailed the Auburn-Penn State game (projected 27-20; actual 28-20) as well as the Auburn-Georgia game (projected 31-10; actual 34-10), but I have been nowhere close on the other five games played in the past seven weeks. Take an extra grain of salt with this one.
But I like Mississippi State for two reasons.
First, Auburn's secondary hasn't been special. The Tigers aren't bad against the pass, but allowing more than 300 yards through the air against Penn State, LSU and Ole Miss isn't promising in advance of a game against a team that throws the ball 54.6 times per game. And Will Rogers has fared well against better secondaries than this.
Second, aside from the game against "Angry About Losing to Texas A&M" Alabama, Mississippi State's defense has been solid. Even with that 49-9 loss included, the Bulldogs rank fourth in the SEC and 20th in the nation in total yards allowed. And Auburn's offense looked broken last week against Texas A&M.
Prediction: Mississippi State 31, Auburn 24
No. 16 North Carolina State (7-2) at No. 12 Wake Forest (8-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 12 Wake Forest for prediction.
CFP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Ole Miss (7-2) vs. No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2), 7 p.m. ET
See No. 11 Texas A&M for prediction.
No. 14 BYU (8-2) idle
BYU has four wins over Pac-12 opponents with a road game remaining against USC on Thanksgiving weekend. If the Cougars win that one (as well as next weekend's game against Georgia Southern), they have a decent chance to play in a New Year's Six bowl. One year removed from scheduling that last-minute game against Coastal Carolina, it sure would be awesome if we could get a BYU-Notre Dame NY6 play-in game on conference championship weekend, considering those teams have nothing else going on then.
No. 13 Baylor (7-2) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0), Noon ET
See No. 8 Oklahoma for prediction.
No. 12 Wake Forest (8-1) vs. No. 16 North Carolina State (7-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Wake Forest's offense has done whatever it wants all season, scoring at least 35 points in every game.
But the Demon Deacons have benefited from a schedule on which the best defense faced was probably Syracuse. Between this week's game against NC State and next week's game against Clemson, we're about to find out how good Wake Forest's offense actually is.
The Wolfpack have held opponents to 16.0 points per game while scoring at least 27 points in seven straight. They've done most of their damage through the air, though, and Wake Forest's secondary hasn't been as bad as its front seven. This could shape up as a rare low-scoring game involving the Demon Deacons, as well as a second consecutive loss.
Prediction: North Carolina State 28, Wake Forest 23
No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2) at No. 15 Ole Miss (7-2), 7 p.m. ET
If this game had been played in Week 6—when Ole Miss was averaging 44.8 points per game and Texas A&M couldn't seem to do anything on offense—I would've picked the Rebels to win by multiple touchdowns.
But did you know Texas A&M has put considerably more points on the board in its last four games (140) than Ole Miss has (109)?
The Rebels have still been moving the ball well, amassing at least 460 total yards in each of those four games. However, they have been stalling out with regularity, and a lot of that yardage can be attributed to a poor defense that allows the opposition to flip the field even if it doesn't score. And if they're stalling out against Tennessee, LSU and Liberty, good luck with A&M's defense.
Five of Ole Miss' last six opponents have rushed for more than 200 yards, and the Aggies have eclipsed that mark in three straight games. They'll ride Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane hard for a critical road win that keeps them on the fringe of the College Football Playoff conversation.
(To that end, if A&M wins out and Alabama loses to either Arkansas or Auburn, the Aggies win the division and would get a shot at Georgia. If they win that one and enter Selection Sunday at 11-2 with an SEC championship and wins over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss, they'll be hard to deny a spot. But let's see what happens Saturday before we pull too hard at that thread.)
Prediction: Texas A&M 35, Ole Miss 24
CFP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) vs. TCU (4-5), 8 p.m. ET
With TCU's Max Duggan out with a foot injury, nobody—least of all Baylor—expected backup quarterback Chandler Morris to put up 531 combined passing and rushing yards in a 30-28 upset of the Bears.
But Oklahoma State's defense has been better than Baylor's, especially as of late. The Cowboys just held West Virginia to three points and 133 total yards, one week after limiting Kansas to three points and 143 total yards. No one has put up more than 24 points against them this season, and they've faced a handful of potent offenses, stifling each of Baylor, Texas and Iowa State.
There isn't much tape on Morris, but trust they'll find a way to slow him down if he gets another start. Also trust that TCU's defense will struggle, as it has allowed at least 28 points in eight consecutive games. Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren has been bottled up lately, but he should pop off in this game.
Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, TCU 17
No. 9 Notre Dame (8-1) at Virginia (6-3), 7:30 p.m. ET
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is averaging 395.2 passing yards and 3.8 total touchdowns per game, but he suffered a rib injury late against BYU on Oct. 30, and his status for this game is unknown. That is a colossal variable in trying to project the outcome because the Cavaliers have been one of the most potent offenses in the country with him at the helm, scoring at least 48 points in their last three games.
However, as was the case against BYU, North Carolina and others, Virginia's shortcomings on defense might be the deciding factor, regardless of Armstrong's health.
The Cavaliers have allowed 37.6 points over their last seven games, even with a shutout of hapless Duke. Competent offenses have ripped through this defense like tissue paper, and Notre Dame has been much better on offense over the past month than it was early in the year. Kyren Williams has another strong day running the ball against a defense that allows nearly 220 rushing yards per game and carries the Irish to victory.
Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Virginia 35
No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) at No. 13 Baylor (7-2), Noon ET
In Oklahoma's most recent game, Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns against Texas Tech. In Baylor's most recent game, it allowed 461 passing yards against a former Oklahoma quarterback (Chandler Morris) who entered the day with 170 passing yards in his college career.
Baylor's secondary isn't usually that bad, but it had allowed 298.0 passing yards over the previous three games against West Virginia, BYU and Texas. It's not like Morris carved up an elite defense. Williams' push to win the Heisman (despite not winning the job until midway through Oklahoma's sixth game of the season) could get another huge boost this weekend.
But can the Oklahoma defense prevent Baylor from keeping pace?
The Sooners have been strong against the run, as have Oklahoma State and Iowa State, who have done the best job of stifling this impressive Baylor run game. In their other seven games, the Bears have averaged better than 6.4 yards per carry. The Cyclones and Cowboys both held them below 4.0, and Oklahoma's defense is sitting at 3.4. Gerry Bohanon—who has thrown five picks in the last three games—isn't going to outduel Williams.
Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31
No. 7 Michigan State (8-1) vs. Maryland (5-4), 4 p.m. ET
Purdue's 536 passing yards against Michigan State wasn't a new problem for Sparty. Miami, Western Kentucky and Michigan each went for at least 388 yards and multiple scores against this secondary, and Taulia Tagovailoa (306 passing yards per game) is good enough to do the same.
But don't worry about a second consecutive upset for Michigan State, because this Maryland defense is dreadful. Over the past five games—which includes anemic offenses such as Iowa, Indiana and Minnesota—the Terrapins have allowed averages of 475.8 total yards and 43.4 points. All five of those teams eclipsed 30 points. Kenneth Walker III should have some fun in what qualifies as a high-scoring affair in the Big Ten.
Prediction: Michigan State 42, Maryland 27
No. 6 Michigan (8-1) at Penn State (6-3), Noon ET
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford got hurt against Iowa and didn't look right in the subsequent game against Illinois, but he has reemerged with back-to-back games with at least 360 passing yards.
If the Nittany Lions faced Michigan State this week, I'd be all about the upset.
Instead, they host Michigan, which has not allowed a passing touchdown since Oct. 9 and has held seven of nine opponents below 200 passing yards. The Wolverines will do whatever it takes to limit Jahan Dotson's impact as a receiver, which will reduce the amount of damage Clifford can do.
It's worth monitoring Blake Corum's status for Michigan, though. The lightning to Hassan Haskins' thunder suffered a foot injury in the first quarter against Indiana, and Michigan's ceiling on offense isn't as high without the team leader in yards from scrimmage.
All told, expect a defensive war, and don't be surprised if a Top 10 Big Ten team suffers a loss for the fifth time in six weeks, but I'm giving the nod to Michigan by a field goal.
Prediction: Michigan 20, Penn State 17
CFP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Cincinnati (9-0) at South Florida (2-7), 6 p.m. ET (Friday)
For all of the hubbub in recent weeks over Cincinnati not doing enough to assert its dominance, did you know the Bearcats rank third in the nation in points allowed per game (14.9), trailing only Georgia (6.6) and Texas A&M (14.7)? Or that they are tied with Iowa for the second-best turnover margin in the country (plus-12)?
They haven't been crisp on offense lately, but a game against South Florida should be the cure for what ails them. The Bulls allow 485.0 total yards per game, which ranks 125th. Five opponents have rushed for at least 250 yards and multiple touchdowns; four have thrown for 300-plus yards and three scores.
This should be a get-right game for Cincinnati as we enter the home stretch.
Prediction: Cincinnati 42, South Florida 16
No. 4 Ohio State (8-1) vs. No. 19 Purdue (6-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
They can't possibly do it again, can they?
First, No. 2 Iowa. Then, No. 3 Michigan State. Now, No. 4 Ohio State?
Despite losses to Minnesota and Wisconsin, Purdue has gone on a tear through the Big Ten. And Ohio State has come back to earth, beating Penn State and Nebraska by nine points apiece.
But I don't see it happening.
Against Iowa, the Boilermakers toppled a house of cards, exposing a terrible offense for what it was. Against Michigan State, they capitalized on a weak secondary with well over 500 passing yards. They'll do some damage against Ohio State through the air, but nothing like that. And there's no chance they stifle the Buckeyes offense like they did the Hawkeyes.
This could be a trap game for Ohio State with Michigan State and Michigan coming up in the next two weeks, but everyone knows better than to sleep on Purdue. The Buckeyes will take this one seriously.
Prediction: Ohio State 38, Purdue 20
No. 3 Oregon (8-1) vs. Washington State (5-4), 10:30 p.m. ET
Lost in the Nick Rolovich vaccination mess, Washington State has won four of its last five games with Jayden De Laura emerging at quarterback.
The Cougars' run defense has not fared well, though. They were unusually good on that front in the Week 9 upset over Arizona State, but they were gashed by BYU, Oregon State and Utah.
Against an Oregon team that thrives on the ground on offense and that hasn't allowed 250 passing yards on defense since Week 2 against Ohio State, that doesn't seem like the recipe for a major upset.
Prediction: Oregon 34, Washington State 23
No. 2 Alabama (8-1) vs. New Mexico State (1-8), Noon ET
By halftime, a dozen prominent members of the college football media will be sharing this box score on Twitter, asking if you kids want to see a dead body. New Mexico State has been bad for some time and lost 62-10 to Alabama in 2019. And that was a Week 2 game after the Crimson Tide won their opener by 39. This is an angry Alabama team fresh off an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance against LSU. It's going to get ugly.
Prediction: Alabama 56, New Mexico State 7
No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at Tennessee (5-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Tennessee's offense is probably the best one Georgia has faced this season, so the defense might allow some points. Then again, Georgia held Arkansas—which has rushed for at least 197 yards in every other game this season—to 162 yards of total offense in a shutout, so I wouldn't put anything past this defense. If I tried, it would find a way to stop me anyway.
Hendon Hooker has averaged 321.7 combined passing and rushing yards and 3.2 total touchdowns over his last six games, most of which came against defenses in the top half of the SEC. But Georgia's last four games were against Bo Nix, Will Levis, Emory Jones and a Missouri QB tandem that tried to run the ball 21 times. The Bulldogs have been well seasoned to deal with a mobile quarterback and will keep Hooker under wraps.
The real intrigue is whether this week provides any clarity on Georgia's December/January plans at quarterback. But would it matter if they never answer the Stetson Bennett/JT Daniels question? They'll split reps in yet another comfortable victory.
Prediction: Georgia 35, Tennessee 13
Top Unranked Clashes
Here are the five most intriguing "other" games for Week 11.
Fifth-Best: Miami (5-4) at Florida State (3-6), 3:30 p.m. ET
Each of Miami's last five games has been decided by four points or fewer, and I see no reason to assume this rivalry game will end the streak of fourth-quarter drama. It's been a rough year for the Seminoles, but they have been competitive. 'Canes eke out another one. Prediction: Miami 31, Florida State 28
Fourth-Best: UCF (6-3) at SMU (7-2), Noon ET
After starting out 7-0, SMU has dropped two straight. But they were both close games on the road, and UCF's offense has not recovered from losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel in September. Look for the Mustangs to get back in the win column in advance of next week's showdown with Cincinnati. Prediction: SMU 35, UCF 24
Third-Best: Samford (FCS) at Florida (4-5), Noon ET
This is, of course, tongue in cheek. With Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor and Mississippi State-Auburn all kicking off at noon, no normal person is making plans to watch Samford-Florida. But given everything that has happened in the past few weeks with the Gators, if they're not up by at least two scores at halftime, everyone will be talking about this one. But this should, mercifully, get us a week's reprieve from Dan Mullen content. Prediction: Florida 56, Samford 17
Second-Best: Louisiana (8-1) at Troy (5-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
This game is much more important to Troy than it is to Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns have already locked up their spot in the Sun Belt championship, and even if they win out, it's highly unlikely they would finish ahead of the AAC champ (be it Cincinnati or Houston) for the Group of Five's spot in the New Year's Six. That isn't to say they don't care about this game, but Troy is hunting that sixth win for bowl eligibility. And I like the nation's leader in tackles for loss to get it done. Prediction: Troy 28, Louisiana 24
Best: Kent State (5-4) at Central Michigan (5-4), 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday)
Not only is this a "win and you're going bowling" game, but it may also be the highest-scoring game of the week. That's a double crowd pleaser, even on a Wednesday. Kent State started the year slow with road games against Texas A&M, Iowa and Maryland, but the Golden Flashes have won four out of five and should get their sixth win of the year in this one. Tune in for some Dustin Crum highlights. Prediction: Kent State 45, Central Michigan 38
The Rest of the Slate
*Akron (2-7) at Western Michigan (5-4), 7 p.m. ET (Tuesday): Western Michigan 45-17
*Buffalo (4-5) at Miami (Ohio) (4-5), 7 p.m. ET (Tuesday): Miami (Ohio) 28-21
*Ohio (2-7) at Eastern Michigan (6-3), 8 p.m. ET (Tuesday): Eastern Michigan 35-24
Ball State (5-4) at Northern Illinois (6-3), 7 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Northern Illinois 28-27
Toledo (4-5) at Bowling Green (3-6), 7 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Toledo 34-21
Wyoming (5-4) at Boise State (5-4), 9 p.m. ET (Friday): Boise State 31-14
Houston (8-1) at Temple (3-6), Noon ET: Houston 42-13
East Carolina (5-4) at Memphis (5-4), Noon ET: Memphis 31-24
Syracuse (5-4) at Louisville (4-5), Noon ET: Louisville 30-27
Connecticut (1-8) at Clemson (6-3), Noon ET: Clemson 42-3
West Virginia (4-5) at Kansas State (6-3), Noon ET: Kansas State 24-20
Rutgers (4-5) at Indiana (2-7), Noon ET: Rutgers 21-17
Bucknell (FCS) at Army (5-3), Noon ET: Army 42-10
Maine (FCS) at Massachusetts (1-8), Noon ET: Massachusetts 24-21
Western Kentucky (5-4) at Rice (3-6), 2 p.m. ET: Western Kentucky 45-21
Georgia State (4-5) at Coastal Carolina (8-1), 2 p.m. ET: Coastal Carolina 35-23
South Alabama (5-4) at Appalachian State (7-2), 2:30 p.m. ET: Appalachian State 38-17
Georgia Southern (2-7) at Texas State (3-6), 3 p.m. ET: Texas State 31-28
Iowa State (6-3) at Texas Tech (5-4), 3:30 p.m. ET: Iowa State 38-24
Charlotte (5-4) at Louisiana Tech (2-7), 3:30 p.m. ET: Louisiana Tech 28-21
Florida International (1-8) at Middle Tennessee (4-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: Middle Tennessee 41-21
UAB (6-3) at Marshall (6-3), 3:30 p.m. ET: Marshall 27-20
USC (4-5) at California (3-6), 3:30 p.m. ET: USC 35-20 Postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak at Cal
Boston College (5-4) at Georgia Tech (3-6), 3:30 p.m. ET: Georgia Tech 28-24
Florida Atlantic (5-4) at Old Dominion (3-6), 3:30 p.m. ET: Florida Atlantic 24-17
Duke (3-6) at Virginia Tech (4-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech 31-13
Tulsa (3-6) at Tulane (1-8), 4 p.m. ET: Tulane 31-24
Hawai'i (4-6) at UNLV (1-8), 4 p.m. ET: UNLV 31-24
South Carolina (5-4) at Missouri (4-5), 4 p.m. ET: Missouri 27-23
UTEP (6-3) at North Texas (3-6), 4 p.m. ET: UTEP 28-27
Arkansas State (1-8) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-5), 5 p.m. ET: Louisiana-Monroe 45-40
Stanford (3-6) at Oregon State (5-4), 5:30 p.m. ET: Oregon State 30-27
Arizona State (6-3) at Washington (4-5), 7 p.m. ET: Arizona State 28-20
Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (2-7), 7 p.m. ET: Kentucky 38-14
New Mexico (3-6) at Fresno State (7-3), 7 p.m. ET: Fresno State 40-7
Air Force (6-3) at Colorado State (3-6), 7 p.m. ET: Air Force 21-17
Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 7:30 p.m. ET: Texas 45-10
Colorado (3-6) at UCLA (5-4), 9 p.m. ET: UCLA 35-17
Utah State (7-2) at San Jose State (5-5), 10:30 p.m. ET: Utah State 31-27
*Tuesday games finished before publish, but we're including projections for those three MAC matchups anyway.