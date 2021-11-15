Waiver Wire Week 11: Cam Newton, Rhamondre Stevenson Highlight Pickups to Know

1 of 3

Newton produced one of the most memorable moments of the season when he yelled "I'm back" after finding the end zone for the first time since his return to the Panthers.

His immediate entrance into the Carolina offense is a positive sign for fantasy players who may want to add him to their rosters.

Because Newton is who he is, he will gain traction on the waiver wire. At his best, he was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the sport. We are unsure what we will see out of Newton in his current form on a long-term basis, but there is an assumption he could perform better than P.J. Walker while Sam Darnold is on injured reserve.

Even though Newton is 32 and did not play well with the New England Patriots in 2020, the Panthers likely would not have signed him to solely be a backup. The 2015 MVP could give the Panthers their best shot to win over the coming weeks, and every game is important since the NFC South side is in the mix for one of the conference's three wild-card spots.

Newton is widely available in Yahoo fantasy football leagues, and his roster percentage will only go up in the coming weeks as he adjusts into the Carolina offense.

If you need help at quarterback because of injuries or bye weeks, Newton is worth the pickup now based on the potential he has in the Panthers offense.