Waiver Wire Week 11: Cam Newton, Rhamondre Stevenson Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 11: Cam Newton, Rhamondre Stevenson Highlight Pickups to KnowNovember 15, 2021
Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers immediately sparked fantasy football interest.
The 32-year-old was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in his prime, and he could provide a fix to fantasy teams that have struggled with consistency at the position. Newton has not gained the starting job in Carolina, but there is the potential for him to beat out P.J. Walker in the near future.
Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for another score in Week 10's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Even at that usage rate, Newton would be more valuable in fantasy competitions than some other quarterbacks across the league.
Week 10 was also a big week for backup running backs, as Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Dillon and Jamal Agnew all scored in more prominent roles. Stevenson and Dillon in particular could be major factors in fantasy football matchups in the coming weeks because of the injuries that Damien Harris and Aaron Jones are dealing with.
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina
Newton produced one of the most memorable moments of the season when he yelled "I'm back" after finding the end zone for the first time since his return to the Panthers.
His immediate entrance into the Carolina offense is a positive sign for fantasy players who may want to add him to their rosters.
Because Newton is who he is, he will gain traction on the waiver wire. At his best, he was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the sport. We are unsure what we will see out of Newton in his current form on a long-term basis, but there is an assumption he could perform better than P.J. Walker while Sam Darnold is on injured reserve.
Even though Newton is 32 and did not play well with the New England Patriots in 2020, the Panthers likely would not have signed him to solely be a backup. The 2015 MVP could give the Panthers their best shot to win over the coming weeks, and every game is important since the NFC South side is in the mix for one of the conference's three wild-card spots.
Newton is widely available in Yahoo fantasy football leagues, and his roster percentage will only go up in the coming weeks as he adjusts into the Carolina offense.
If you need help at quarterback because of injuries or bye weeks, Newton is worth the pickup now based on the potential he has in the Panthers offense.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England
Stevenson's fantasy value sky-rocketed after his two-touchdown performance in Week 10.
The New England running back stepped into the starting role once Damien Harris was ruled out because of a concussion. Harris was listed as questionable in the buildup to Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, so he might not be out be for a long period of time.
Stevenson's production Sunday should allow the Patriots to not rush back Harris, especially with a short week ahead of them. New England returns to the field Thursday to face the Atlanta Falcons, and if Harris is not cleared by then, Stevenson could be in for another heavy workload.
Atlanta conceded more than 100 rushing yards to each of its past four opponents. The Patriots could attack that vulnerability, with Stevenson leading the charge on the ground.
After Week 11, the Patriots face a tougher schedule, as the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will be their opponents in consecutive weeks. But right now, the focus should be on how Stevenson can positively affect your fantasy team while Harris is still on the injury report.
A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay
A.J. Dillon should be prepared to handle a larger workload in the coming weeks.
The second-year Green Bay running back took over for Aaron Jones in the second half of Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, and he will shift into the starter's role while Jones spends some time on the sidelines.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones is expected to miss some time because of the sprained MCL that he suffered against the Seahawks.
Dillon finished off the win over Seattle with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He had 66 rushing yards on 21 carries. He has had more than 10 carries in four games this year, including Sunday's win, but his production has not been consistent enough behind Jones to make him a weekly fantasy starter.
That should change as he assumes the heavy workload Jones typically has in the Green Bay offense. News of Jones' injury should turn Dillon into one of the top waiver-wire pickups if he is still available in your leagues.