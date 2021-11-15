3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 10 Loss

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

On Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity to take control of the AFC West. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers had both lost, and a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs was on the docket.

The Chiefs have played inconsistently all season, but they are the defending AFC champs. Kansas City has also won the division in each of the past five years. A win might have established Las Vegas as the new powerhouse in the division, but it was not to be.

On a national stage, the Raiders fell flat in arguably their worst loss of the year. Las Vegas is still 5-4 and could be a playoff team, but Sunday's loss showed that it isn't an elite team. Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' 41-14 defeat.