NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Wild-Card Standings and Week 11 Super Bowl Odds

Division Leaders

1. Tennessee (8-2)

2. Buffalo (6-3)

3. Baltimore (6-3)

4. Kansas City (6-4)

Tennessee is in the best position of any NFL team going into Week 11.

The Titans have all the necessary tiebreakers against the other divisional leaders, and they have a favorable schedule ahead. The AFC South leader still has to play the Houston Texans twice, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo rebounded from its loss to Jacksonville with a win over the New York Jets to move its AFC East record to 3-0. That could be significant for its tiebreaker against the New England Patriots, whom they have to play twice before the season is out.

Baltimore can earn the upper hand in the AFC North throughout the second half of the season. It has five games left against divisional foes.

Kansas City grabbed an advantage in the AFC West on Sunday night by blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

Wild-Card Race

5. Pittsburgh (5-3-1)

6. New England (6-4)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

8. Las Vegas (5-4)

9. Cincinnati (5-4)

10. Indianapolis (5-5)

11. Cleveland (5-5)

12. Denver (5-5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' tie with the Detroit Lions threw a new wrinkle into the wild-card race.

Mike Tomlin's team is ahead of New England and the long list of five-win teams because it has a better win percentage and one fewer loss.

The Steelers can create separation in the wild-card hunt if they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and take care of their other divisional matchups with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

New England appears safe at 6-4. Its sights may be set on the AFC East title since it has to play Buffalo twice around its Week 14 bye.

We could see much more separation in the wild-card race after Week 11 given Pittsburgh plays the Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts visit the Bills and the Raiders go head-to-head with the Cincinnati Bengals.