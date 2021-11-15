NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Wild-Card Standings and Week 11 Super Bowl Odds

NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Wild-Card Standings and Week 11 Super Bowl OddsNovember 15, 2021
It makes perfect sense that the one piece of postseason clarity we have during an NFL season full of surprises is from a team whose starting running back is out for months.
The Tennessee Titans continue to win without Derrick Henry, and they emerged from Week 10 with a two-game lead in the AFC. Mike Vrabel's team avoided a home upset against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and for the most part, it has steered clear of the surprising losses suffered by Super Bowl contenders in both conferences.
Tennessee owns head-to-head tiebreakers over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and its conference record is two games better in the loss column compared to that of the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite their success, the Titans still have the sixth-best odds to capture the Super Bowl. The Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop that list.
Tampa Bay is in first place in the NFC South, but one more bad result like Week 10's loss to the Washington Football Team could drag it into the murky waters of the wild-card race.
Super Bowl Odds
Buffalo: +600 (bet $100 to win $600)
Tampa Bay: +650
Los Angeles Rams: +700
Dallas: +900
Green Bay: +1000
Arizona: +1100
Kansas City: +1100
Tennessee: +1200
Baltimore: +1400
Los Angeles Chargers: +2500
New England: +2500
Cleveland: +4000
Cincinnati: +5000
Las Vegas: +6000
New Orleans: +6000
Indianapolis: +6000
Minnesota: +8000
Seattle: +8000
Pittsburgh: +8000
Philadelphia: +10000
Denver: +10000
San Francisco: +13000
Carolina: +15000
Washington: +30000
New York Giants: +50000
Chicago: +50000
Miami: +50000
Jacksonville: +50000
Atlanta: +50000
Detroit: +100000
New York Jets: +100000
Jacksonville: +100000
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Tennessee (8-2)
2. Buffalo (6-3)
3. Baltimore (6-3)
4. Kansas City (6-4)
Tennessee is in the best position of any NFL team going into Week 11.
The Titans have all the necessary tiebreakers against the other divisional leaders, and they have a favorable schedule ahead. The AFC South leader still has to play the Houston Texans twice, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo rebounded from its loss to Jacksonville with a win over the New York Jets to move its AFC East record to 3-0. That could be significant for its tiebreaker against the New England Patriots, whom they have to play twice before the season is out.
Baltimore can earn the upper hand in the AFC North throughout the second half of the season. It has five games left against divisional foes.
Kansas City grabbed an advantage in the AFC West on Sunday night by blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.
Wild-Card Race
5. Pittsburgh (5-3-1)
6. New England (6-4)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
8. Las Vegas (5-4)
9. Cincinnati (5-4)
10. Indianapolis (5-5)
11. Cleveland (5-5)
12. Denver (5-5)
The Pittsburgh Steelers' tie with the Detroit Lions threw a new wrinkle into the wild-card race.
Mike Tomlin's team is ahead of New England and the long list of five-win teams because it has a better win percentage and one fewer loss.
The Steelers can create separation in the wild-card hunt if they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and take care of their other divisional matchups with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
New England appears safe at 6-4. Its sights may be set on the AFC East title since it has to play Buffalo twice around its Week 14 bye.
We could see much more separation in the wild-card race after Week 11 given Pittsburgh plays the Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts visit the Bills and the Raiders go head-to-head with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (8-2)
2. Arizona (8-2)
3. Dallas (7-2)
4. Tampa Bay (6-3)
The Green Bay Packers are in great shape on top of the NFC since they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Arizona Cardinals.
Green Bay's biggest game in the next few weeks comes in Week 12 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. A win in that matchup would give the Packers a key advantage over another contender out of the NFC West.
The Dallas Cowboys are in firm control of the NFC East. Their most significant game left in terms of the playoff picture comes against Arizona in Week 17.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a two-game losing streak, but they can correct its struggles against the New York Giants in Week 11. The Buccaneers still have to play the New Orleans Saints one more time and the Carolina Panthers twice, so they control their divisional fate.
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
6. New Orleans (5-4)
7. Carolina (5-5)
8. Minnesota (4-5)
9. Atlanta (4-5)
10. Philadelphia (4-6)
11. San Francisco (3-5)
12. Washington (3-6)
13. New York Giants (3-6)
14. Seattle (3-6)
15. Chicago (3-6)
The Rams, Saints and Panthers are the likely wild-card teams out of the NFC.
Los Angeles has a two-game lead over New Orleans and Carolina, and it can boost its standing with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Carolina's playoff hopes received a boost through Cam Newton's return to the franchise. He had a rushing and passing touchdown in a brief role Sunday against the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals.
The Panthers need to beat Washington and Miami in their next two games to set themselves up for a daunting closing stretch out of its Week 13 bye. Carolina finishes with Atlanta, Buffalo, New Orleans and two games against Tampa Bay. If it wins three or four of those games, it should be in great shape.
The other wild-card contenders with four wins have to hope New Orleans and Carolina slip up in the coming weeks to get back into the race.
New Orleans makes a trip to Philadelphia in Week 11. The Eagles not only need to win that game for their own playoff hopes, but they could also drag other teams back into the hunt.
