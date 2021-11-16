NBA Teams Already Regretting Their 2021 Offseason Pickups

1 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Before lamenting L.A.'s missteps, let's start with a quick hat tip in this team's direction. The Clippers could have collapsed without Kawhi Leonard, but they've held it together with MVP-caliber play from Paul George and the Association's third-best defense.

Saying that, they are succeeding in spite of their offseason additions.

Eric Bledsoe's second tour of duty with the Clips has been disastrous. He has never been a great shooter, but this is especially awful (39.7 percent from the field, 24.5 percent from range). Ideally, he would be making up for this on the defensive end, but it's no better there. L.A.'s defense is 16.9 points worse per 100 possessions when he plays, and his matchups are shooting 2.7 percentage points higher against him than they do on average.

He has finally hinted at turning the corner lately (three straight outings of 50-plus percent shooting), but given the stink bombs he dropped before this mini-stretch, it's too early to give him the benefit of the doubt. That's particularly true when Patrick Beverley, the primary sacrifice in the Bledsoe trade, has outperformed him in every aspect. FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR metric has Beverley as a top-70 player and Bledsoe outside of the top 200.

Beyond Bledsoe, the Clippers are getting nothing out of Justise Winslow, and they might have targeted a more polished prospect than Keon Johnson if they knew they could compete without Leonard.