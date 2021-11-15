5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 197

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The UFC kept its streak of amazing events going Saturday night, following up on the unforgettable UFC 267 and 268 pay-per-views with the action-packed UFC Fight Night 197 card in Las Vegas.

The card was headlined by a featherweight showdown between former champion Max Holloway and the all-action Yair Rodriguez. The fight was expected to be a barn-burner, and it lived up to those expectations, as Holloway defeated a Teflon-tough Rodriguez by unanimous decision in one of the year's best fight.

Other highlights of the card included big wins from a number of rising prospects and contenders, including South Korean light heavyweight Da-un Jung, Chinese bantamweight Song Yadong and American welterweight Khaos Williams.

When all was said and done, it was the kind of card that opened the door to a plethora of incredible matchup possibilities.

Keep scrolling for five we're hoping to see once the dust has settled.