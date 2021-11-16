10 NBA Players Likeliest to Be Traded Next

10 of 10

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Well, it's Groundhog Day, again.

Simmons is still the best player on the trade market, even if he's not currently in the right mental state to play, according to agent Rich Paul.

Paul left the door open to a potential return to the Sixers in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, although a reconciliation seems extremely unlikely.

"This is no longer about a trade. This is about finding a place where we can help Ben get back to his mental strength and get back on the floor. I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves. I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that's not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor."

Given all the continued back and forth between Simmons, Paul and the Sixers, it's hard to imagine the 25-year-old point guard ever actually plays in Philly.

A trade will eventually come, and the emergence of second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has helped the Sixers stay above water without Simmons.

Philly can afford to stay patient for a while longer, but will almost certainly trade Simmons before the deadline in order to load up on help for a potential Finals run.