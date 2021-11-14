Week 10 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Harris earned more than 20 carries in each of his past four games with Roethlisberger under center.

The Alabama product is basically a lock to have more than 20 touches in the ground game Sunday because of how much the Pittsburgh offense will rely on him.

Harris has a rushing touchdown in four of his past five outings, and he caught a scoring pass in Week 6. He will be targeted as one of the top DFS running backs because of his scoring prowess.

Even though the Steelers are playing the Lions, they may be hesitant to use Rudolph at a high volume in the passing game. When Rudolph started in 2019, he threw an interception in six of 10 appearances. He had 315 passing yards in Week 17 last season, but that is just one game added to the sample size.

Rudolph is familiar with the Pittsburgh offense, but he may be limited in a throwing role because of his lack of reps with the No. 1 offense. Pittsburgh can put more trust in Harris to break down the Detroit defense because of what he has done against other units this season.

With that in mind, Harris should be the centerpiece of most DFS lineups, and he will likely reward any DFS player who rosters him.