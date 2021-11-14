Week 10 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 10 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayNovember 14, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was already going to have a major role in Week 10's game with the Detroit Lions. But after Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday night, Harris could end up with the highest roster percentage of any player in Sunday's NFL daily fantasy contests.
Pittsburgh will turn to Mason Rudolph on short notice, and the backup quarterback was not too inspiring in relief of Roethlisberger last season. Harris should be the centerpiece of many DFS lineups, but there are plenty of other available options who could become high scorers.
The Buffalo Bills running backs have an ideal matchup with the New York Jets, and even the Jacksonville Jaguars—yes, the Jaguars—have a player or two who could find holes in the Indianapolis Colts defense.
Build Around Najee Harris
Harris earned more than 20 carries in each of his past four games with Roethlisberger under center.
The Alabama product is basically a lock to have more than 20 touches in the ground game Sunday because of how much the Pittsburgh offense will rely on him.
Harris has a rushing touchdown in four of his past five outings, and he caught a scoring pass in Week 6. He will be targeted as one of the top DFS running backs because of his scoring prowess.
Even though the Steelers are playing the Lions, they may be hesitant to use Rudolph at a high volume in the passing game. When Rudolph started in 2019, he threw an interception in six of 10 appearances. He had 315 passing yards in Week 17 last season, but that is just one game added to the sample size.
Rudolph is familiar with the Pittsburgh offense, but he may be limited in a throwing role because of his lack of reps with the No. 1 offense. Pittsburgh can put more trust in Harris to break down the Detroit defense because of what he has done against other units this season.
With that in mind, Harris should be the centerpiece of most DFS lineups, and he will likely reward any DFS player who rosters him.
Don't Shy Away from Buffalo's Run Game
The Bills have been the target of DFS players for the past two weeks because of their weak schedule, and they did not turn in solid performances.
Buffalo waited until the second half to pull away from the Miami Dolphins, and it looked horrendous against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite those struggles, the Bills should be trusted Sunday because they face a wretched New York Jets defense.
The Jets have given up the most rushing touchdowns (14) of any NFL team. They have conceded the fifth-most rushing yards in the league through eight games. New York also has the worst passing defense against opposing running backs. It let up 615 receiving yards on 64 receptions to running backs.
Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are not the best pass-catchers at their position across the league because Josh Allen has a plethora of other targets to throw to. When they have been targeted, though, the running backs have had reliable hands, combining for 39 receptions on 52 targets.
Moss is the preferred option over Singletary because he has four total touchdowns. He is tied with Allen for the team lead in rushing scores. Singletary leads the Bills in carries and rushing yards, but he does not have a significant edge over Allen or Moss in those categories.
A combination of Allen and one of the two running backs is the best way to go for your DFS strategy. That would allow you to add another star running back to your lineup.
Target Dan Arnold as Value Play
Dan Arnold is the best DFS option on the Jaguars roster.
The tight end earned 12 receptions off 17 targets in the past two weeks, and he faces an Indianapolis defense that does not play well against tight ends Sunday. The Colts are one of five NFL teams that have allowed six or more receiving touchdowns to tight ends, and they have allowed the most passing touchdowns of any defense with 23.
Arnold does not have a touchdown catch since he joined the Jaguars from the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, but his high target rate warrants a look in DFS contests. In Week 9, the Colts defense allowed six catches to the Jets' pair of tight ends, Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin. The latter scored on a pass from Josh Johnson in garbage time of the fourth quarter.
Arnold has been a more reliable target than both of the Jets' tight ends, and he should be one of Trevor Lawrence's top pass-catchers as the Jags try to exploit the Colts defense's weaknesses.
If you are going after the higher-salaried running backs and wide receivers, Arnold would be the perfect value fit in the tight end spot.
