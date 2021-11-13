Steelers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 10

1 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are the only other AFC North team in action Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who lost to the Browns in Week 9, are one of four teams on a bye week.

Pittsburgh holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cleveland from its Week 8 victory, but it never hurts to have some security in the division standings with how close things have been.

Cleveland heads to Gillette Stadium on Sunday without running back Nick Chubb, who was ruled out on Friday after he returned a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. The Browns won without Chubb and many others against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, but facing the New England Patriots is a much tougher assignment.

New England owns a three-game winning streak, and it held two of its past three opponents under 14 points.

Pittsburgh has to root for Baker Mayfield and D'Ernest Johnson to have trouble moving the ball on the Foxborough turf.

If the Browns lose, they would drop to 5-5 and last place in the division. They would also suffer their fourth conference defeat, which could be huge if tiebreakers are needed to determine the AFC North crown or AFC wild-card spots.

New England is a threat to Pittsburgh's playoff status as well, but it needs to focus on the divisional race and what it needs there before taking into account the wild-card situation.