Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from November 11

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from November 11November 12, 2021
The road to Impact Wrestling's Turning Point continued Thursday night on AXS TV with a show that determined the No. 1 contender to both the world and tag team titles.
Elsewhere on the show, Mercedes Martinez battled Madison Rayne in preparation for her Knockouts Championship match against Mickie James on November 20 and poor Kaleb (with a K) looked to survive against Minoru Suzuki.
Relive everything that went down and see how it graded with this recap of this week's broadcast.
No. 1 Contender's Match: The Bullet Club vs. FInJuice
Two teams whose rivalry has escalated in recent weeks battled for the right to challenge The Good Brothers for the Impact tag team titles as The Bullet Club's Chris Bey and El Phantasmo (with Hikuleo) squared off with FinJuice.
Juice Robinson and David Finlay controlled early but the heels seized control by working over the former and cutting him off from his partner, all while Bey stopped to pose on the apron. After a rake of the back and a devastating purple nurple by ELP, Robinson created separation and tagged Finlay in.
FinJuice mounted a comeback, utilizing tandem offense, but it was Bey and ELP who scored the victory and resulting title opportunity.
After the match, The Good Brothers hit the ring, only for Hikuleo to drop Karl Anderson before coming face-to-face with Doc Gallows. A tense staredown ensued before the champions backed their way out of the ring, leaving The Bullet Club standing tall to close out the segment.
Result
Bullet Club defeated FinJuice
Grade
B-
Analysis
A few more minutes and this would have been a banger.
As it was, it was a hellishly fun, smooth match that demonstrated the chemistry of the teams and the health of that division in Impact with them on top.
Who knows how long the teams will remain available for the company to utilize given their contractual status with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but FinJuice has been a spark to the division and their feud with the new-look Bullet Club has only helped enhance it.
The history between Bullet Club as a faction and The Good Brothers should make for an intriguing Turning Point title match, if nothing else.
Kaleb vs. Minoru Suzuki
Backstage, Scott D'Amore found himself on the receiving end of questions from Gia Miller and Josh Alexander regarding The Walking Weapon's absence from tonight's No. 1 Contenders Match? D'Amore revealed his love for Alexander and gave him an opportunity at another big-time match: against Minoru Suzuki next week.
Elsewhere, Brian Myers recapped his embarrassing loss to former pupil Sam Beale a week ago, then challenged him to a match on next week's show, giving a grateful (and hungover) Zicky Dice the week off.
Kaleb (with a K) made his way to the ring for his slaughter, er, match with Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki.
The social media manager for Tenille Dashwood stood zero chance, getting off a strong forearm before Suzuki grabbed his neck and transitioned into the Gotch style piledriver for the pinfall victory.
Result
Suzuki defeated Kaleb
Grade
D
Analysis
This was a major disappointment, if only because you expect a certain level of punishment and suffering for the selfie-taking heel. It never happened. This was a seconds-long squash that wasn't necessarily physical or even that interesting.
If anything, Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown deserve props for putting Suzuki over as well as he did to viewers who may not be familiar with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend.
Of course, any disappointment surrounding this one goes out of the window next week if Suzuki and Alexander have the match we know they are capable of. Give those two time and enjoy war they wage on each other.
Undead Bridesmaids vs. Decay
Former Knockouts tag team champions Decay (Rosemary and Havok) took the fight to The Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren) early, clearing them from the ring in time for new champions The IInspiration to make their presence felt as Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee took a seat at the top of the entrance ramp.
Rosemary and Havok overcame a brief flurry of offense from their opponents before putting Lauren away for the win.
After the match, The IInspiration inched closer to the squared circle, scoping out their top contenders and wearing a look of disgust on their faces.
Result
Decay defeated The Undead Bridesmaids
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a squash, a spotlight match for Decay. The former champions were on-point, looking crisp and using tandem offense to put away their opponents. The polar opposites of their rivals, the champions Lee and McKay, Rosemary and Havok are the perfect first opponents for the newcomers.
Props to Lee and Lauren, who didn't get a ton of offense in but made every move count. Lauren's sit-up after a Mr. Perfect neck snap was particularly cool and effective. In a division with several veteran and revamped teams, it will be interesting to see what the Undead Bridesmaids can do in a longer match.
Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne
Angered by the perceived disrespect shown to her by Mercedes Martinez last week, Madison Rayne found herself across the ring from the No. 1 contender Thursday night.
Multi-time champion Rayne used the ring as a weapon, using the ropes for leverage and being mindful of her surroundings. She approached the contest slowly and methodically, wearing her larger opponent down and working a neck cravat.
Martinez fought back with a powerbomb, then a DDT, before attempting a fisherman buster. Rayne countered with a small package and a neckbreaker to halt her opponent's momentum. Martinez fought back, again, en route to countering a cutter attempt and stacking Rayne up for the rollup victory.
After the match, Rayne attacked her opponent and dropped her with the ripcord cutter. The heel teased further damage to the Knockouts Knockdown victor until Mickie James made the save for her top contender.
Martinez repaid her by delivering an Air Raid Crash, leaving the Knockouts champion lying.
Result
Martinez defeated Rayne
Grade
B
Analysis
Martinez and Rayne had a damn good wrestling match full of strong counters and a clever finish. It was two grizzled pros, with a ton of experience in high-profile contests, putting in that work. A few more minutes and a little more hype and it wouldn't have felt out of place on an Impact PPV.
The swerve of Martinez laying out James after she made the save should have been seen coming, but it was still impactful based on the crowd's response.
That Rayne was still a significant part of the post-match events perhaps serves as a hint that she will be involved in the title picture moving forward, be it as a contender in her own right or as one-third of a three-way dance.
Either way, she has earned it and performances like this only prove she still has a place in this Knockouts division, competing against the top wrestlers in the world.
Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero
Backstage, Scott D'Amore told both Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin that if the latter beats Laredo Kid next week, he will be entered into the X-Division Championship match at Turning Point.
Last week, Rohit Raju took exception to Rocky Romero walking into Impact Wrestling and receiving an X-Division title opportunity despite not being signed or "belonging" in the company. The Mocha-Skinned Manimal looked to back his words up as he battled Romero in singles competition.
Raju dominated the action into and out of a commercial break before capitalizing on interference from Raj Singh at ringside and targeting his opponent's arm.
Romero fought back, creating enough separation to mount a comeback. He attempted his trademark armbar but Singh intefered again, saving Raju. Romero recovered and delivered a running Sliced Bread #2, but Rohit kicked out at two.
Raju survived and answered with the Drive-By for the victory.
Result
Raju defeated Romero
Grade
B+
Analysis
There is a whole new audience of wrestling fans who have been exposed to Romero over the last month by way of his appearances on Impact and AEW and he did not let them down. Every match in which he competed has been strong and this was no different.
And that shouldn't surprise anyone.
Raju has been one of the underappreciated MVPs of Impact for the last year. He carried the X-Division for the majority of that time and low-key developed one of the most interesting characters on the show. Now, more focused and intense than he has ever been, he scored a huge victory over an internationally recognized competitor and looks to be on his way back to title contention.
Whether that is the X-Division Championship or something a bit shinier is the question.
No.1 Contenders Match: Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey
The top contender to Moose's Impact Wrestling world title was determined in a star-studded triple threat match featuring Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey.
Fresh off a victory in last week's six-man tag team match, Morrissey dominated, taking the fight to both Cardona and Edwards in search of a match with his former associate. Just as Edwards built momentum, Morrissey sidestepped him and sent Die Hard into Cardona, then dropped him with a fallaway slam.
Everything the opposition tried was cut off, then down by Morrissey. Cardona and Edwards eventually teamed up and brought the big man down. It was short-lived.
Morrissey again launched an offensive that saw him bowl over the babyfaces before setting Edwards up for a superplex. Cardona entered the picture and executed a Tower of Doom spot that brought both of his opponents down.
Moments later, Edwards rocked Morrissey with the Boston Knee Party on the floor, essentially eliminating him from the match. Back inside, the former world champion pinned Cardona, earning him a shot at regaining the title.
Result
Edwards defeated Morrissey and Cardona
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fantastic showcase for Morrissey, who won fans over with his dominance throughout the match. If Impact officials can continue to book him the way he was presented here, they are going to have a genuine breakout star on their hands and someone believable enough to beat Moose for the world title when that time comes.
Morrissey has been infinitely better than anyone would have imagined when he signed with the company and performances like this will only help him garner more support from the audience and, more importantly, grow his own confidence as a potential main event performer for really the first time in his career.
This really felt like a match Cardona could have won and used to propel him to a world title match. That did not happen and now, the Long Island Broski finds himself treading water, with no real obvious feud on the horizon.
Edwards winning is fine, a nice reward for a guy that has been the heart and soul of Impact for a very long time. As D'Lo Brown mentioned on commentary, intentionally or not, "the more things change, the more they stay the same." This feels like more of the same, but there is no better first opponent for Moose in a big live event special than someone who has been on that stage many, many times.