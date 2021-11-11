Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from November 11

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Two teams whose rivalry has escalated in recent weeks battled for the right to challenge The Good Brothers for the Impact tag team titles as The Bullet Club's Chris Bey and El Phantasmo (with Hikuleo) squared off with FinJuice.

Juice Robinson and David Finlay controlled early but the heels seized control by working over the former and cutting him off from his partner, all while Bey stopped to pose on the apron. After a rake of the back and a devastating purple nurple by ELP, Robinson created separation and tagged Finlay in.

FinJuice mounted a comeback, utilizing tandem offense, but it was Bey and ELP who scored the victory and resulting title opportunity.

After the match, The Good Brothers hit the ring, only for Hikuleo to drop Karl Anderson before coming face-to-face with Doc Gallows. A tense staredown ensued before the champions backed their way out of the ring, leaving The Bullet Club standing tall to close out the segment.

Result

Bullet Club defeated FinJuice

Grade

B-

Analysis

A few more minutes and this would have been a banger.

As it was, it was a hellishly fun, smooth match that demonstrated the chemistry of the teams and the health of that division in Impact with them on top.

Who knows how long the teams will remain available for the company to utilize given their contractual status with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but FinJuice has been a spark to the division and their feud with the new-look Bullet Club has only helped enhance it.

The history between Bullet Club as a faction and The Good Brothers should make for an intriguing Turning Point title match, if nothing else.