Pretender or Contender: Which NHL Teams Are for Real?

With a generational netminder and a good supporting cast, the New York Rangers were expected to compete for Stanley Cups until at least the end of Henrik Lundqvist's contract in 2021. But as it turned out, that supporting cast wasn't strong enough, and the Rangers found themselves fading in the standings as the 2018 NHL trade deadline approached.

The club took a candid approach, issuing the now-infamous letter to fans to tell them the team needed to get younger, faster and more competitive.

All of that spelled out one thing: a rebuild.

Rebuilds are never fun, but in a salary-cap world, sometimes they are necessary to get teams back into a position to contend for championships.

Every franchise goes through some dark days when the losses seem to pile up nightly. But along with the losses come draft picks, prospects and hope. It might be difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel, especially for fans of teams like the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, who have been deprived of winning products for so long, but rebuilding phases don't last forever.

Some organizations might be more adept at expediting them than others by putting the foundation in place through drafting and developing and supplementing through trades. Those other teams? They are the dysfunctional ones. Incompetence can hamper a rebuild and slow down the recovery timeline. But even those teams eventually turn the corner.

So which teams have turned the corner this year, and which teams are still stuck in rebuild mode? Good early-season performances can bring false hope, but a few of the NHL's rebuilding clubs might be for real.

Here's a look at six rebuilding teams that have started the season strong. Are their results indicative of better times to come? Let's discuss.