Ducks' Bob Murray Resigns as GM, Will Enter Alcohol Use Program amid Misconduct Probe

Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned Wednesday and will enter an alcohol treatment program amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray said in a statement. "I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

Jeff Solomon will serve as the club's interim general manager. The Ducks placed Murray on leave Tuesday after hiring an independent firm to investigate allegations of misconduct.

The NHL released a statement saying it supports Murray's decision to resign and "there is no excuse and there is no place" for his behavior, which was reported to the league's hotline. Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said they would "not stand for abuse of any kind" in their organization.

Murray had been with the team since 2005.

No details were provided on the allegations. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported Murray has been accused of verbal abuse against staff and cultivating an "abusive culture."

There was no timetable for the investigation's completion.

The NHL is currently dealing with the fallout of an independent investigation that found the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled sexual assault allegations made by former forward Kyle Beach against former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

The Blackhawks were fined $2 million in the aftermath of the investigation, and president Stan Bowman and director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac announced their resignations. Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who was the coach of the Blackhawks during the 2009-10 season, also announced his resignation.