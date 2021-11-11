Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

As is the case every week, we'll conclude this week's Start/Sit column by banging out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

Dak vs. Lamar? Who do I start Week 10 in a PPR league? Help! — @legaleagle1879

This is one of those instances where the smart play would be shopping one of these higher-end quarterbacks to upgrade another position. With that said, while both quarterbacks should have good games in top-10 matchups in Week 10, Jackson's ability to pick up yardage with his legs gives him an edge over Prescott.

Darrel Williams or Damien Harris .5 PPR? THANKS! — @vpetronelli

This is a question that may answer itself—as of Wednesday, Harris was still in the NFL's concussion protocol. If he can clear that protocol ahead of Sunday's home date with the Cleveland Browns, he wins out easily over Williams. Harris has two 100-yard rushing efforts in the last four games and has scored every week dating back to Week 5. Keep an eye on Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week as well. If he returns to action on Sunday, Williams' fantasy value takes a massive hit.

PPR. (Amari) Cooper or (Tyler) Lockett? — @don_dukes230

There will be much rejoicing among fantasy managers with shares of Tyler Lockett if Russell Wilson returns to action (as expected) in Week 10. However, even with Wilson under center, Lockett remains the king of the feast-or-famine wide receivers. Cooper may have a slightly lower ceiling than Lockett, but he's less likely to vanish and draws a better matchup for wideouts with the Atlanta Falcons.

Need a flex between Elijah Moore and Rashod Bateman. .25 PPR. Thanks! — @st99

After Moore's Week 9 explosion (seven grabs for 84 yards and two scores), Moore was a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week. The announcement that Mike White will start Sunday is good news, too, but this is a brutal matchup for wide receivers against the Bills' league-leading pass defense. Roll out Bateman against a struggling Miami secondary allowing the fourth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers.

Should I go with (Patrick) Mahomes or pick up (Derek) Carr or (Carson) Wentz? — @awesp11

I may admittedly live to regret this—the Kansas City offense has been a pitching and lurching mess for much of this season. But at some point, that offense will shake off the funk and have a big game. There's just too much talent there. Carr and Wentz both have favorable matchups this week, but I'm just not quite ready to throw in the towel on Mahomes.

Full PPR. Need a flex. (Donovan) Peoples-Jones, Russell Gage or Alex Collins? — @Piccacco

Peoples-Jones caught a long touchdown against the Bengals last week, but Baker Mayfield targeted him only three times. As recently as Week 8, Gage went an entire game without being targeted one time. If Carson returns to the field in Week 10, he's an easy "yes" as the lead back for the Seahawks. If Carson is sidelined another week, roll the dice that Peoples-Jones can reel in another long one.

Start Colts D or Ravens D? — @alexbrock02

This is a scenario where there really is no wrong answer. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both rank inside the top-6 in fantasy points allowed to team defenses. But in addition to allowing the most points to defenses, there's a good chance that Jacoby Brissett will be making another start for the Fins against the Ravens. Baltimore is the play.

