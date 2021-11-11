Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'EmNovember 11, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Things are tightening up in fantasy football leagues.
With nine weeks of action in the books, there is only a month or so left in the regular season. And while some teams are riding high at 7-2 or 6-3 and others still are 3-6 or 2-7 and trying to figure where it all went wrong, a great many fantasy managers are 5-4 or 4-5, fighting tooth and nail to keep their postseason hopes alive.
For those teams, wins and losses are that much more vital. There's little margin for error. Make a mistake setting your lineup and take a loss because of it, and that could be that—the playoffs can go from practical goal to pipe dream in the blink of an eye.
No pressure.
The purpose of this column is to help fantasy managers keep those championship aspirations on track.
Just as I do every week here at Bleacher Report, I have examined fantasy lineup questions on the B/R app and chosen some that should assist both the fantasy managers who asked them and others in setting their Week 10 lineups.
Let's get down to business.
A Good Problem to Have
I have (Christian) McCaffrey, (D'Andre) Swift, (Darrell) Henderson and D'Ernest Johnson. Who do I start in my two RB spots plus my flex? — @Mamba24_8
As problems go, this is a good one to have. D'Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions and Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams rank among the top 12 running backs in PPR points. Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers was the first overall pick in most fantasy drafts last summer. And when D'Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns last started in place of an injured Nick Chubb, he gashed the Denver Broncos for 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
The first spot is an easy call. McCaffrey's 18 total touches for 106 total yards last week was a rather pedestrian effort for his standards. But with P.J. Walker drawing the start under center for the Panthers this week in place of an injured Sam Darnold, it's a safe bet the Panthers will lean more heavily on their star running back.
Swift is an easy "yes" as well. The Lions are a winless mess of a team, but amid all the losing, Swift has played well. He's eighth in fantasy points among running backs and seventh in PPR points per game.
That leaves two backs for one spot. Assuming that Nick Chubb can't clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Henderson vs. Johnson is essentially a coin flip.
Henderson has the better fantasy matchup (albeit only slightly) and the better track record of production this season—he's topped 15 PPR points in six of his eight games—so he edges out Johnson for the flex spot.
The Calls: Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift, Darrell Henderson Jr.
Making the Best of a Bad Situation
Start 2—PPR. (Rashod) Bateman, (Julio) Jones, (Antonio) Gibson, (Chris) Carson (IF active). Thanks! — @cvarney21
We might well start this one off with a check on the playing status of Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson. Per Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Carson, who has missed the last four games with a neck injury, is expected to return to practice this week. However, that doesn't mean he'll play this week, and Carson's workload could easily be scaled back in his first game in over a month.
There's a lot of risk there.
It's not like there isn't risk with the other players listed here, though. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones hasn't had five catches or 60 receiving yards since Week 2. Washington running back Antonio Gibson is nicked up and draws a brutal Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman has yet to exceed 11 points-per-reception points in a game.
It's not an especially attractive assortment of options.
Usually, in a situation like this, I defer to the running backs. They touch the ball more than wide receivers, and touches equal opportunity.
But here we have one running back who will likely be limited if he does play and another that draws a matchup that could easily leave Washington in catch-up mode with third-down back J.D. McKissic on the field.
This isn't a call made with supreme confidence, but in this case, the best play is rolling the dice on the wide receivers.
The Calls: Rashod Bateman, Julio Jones
The Ol' Butter-Up
You always give great advice and I love your columns! Full PPR. Need one TE and two flex. Hockenson or Freiermuth? (Michael) Pittman Jr., Michael Carter Jr., Elijah Mitchell or Emmanuel Sanders? I've given up on (Chase) Claypool and (Tony) Pollard. — Klutch36
Let's get one thing straight right off the jump. If you think I am so shallow that all it takes to get a question featured are a couple of compliments, then you are 100 percent correct.
I've learned to live with my own shortcomings.
We'll go ahead and knock out the tight end portion of this question first. Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth has been on a roll lately—nine catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks and three straight games of double-digit PPR fantasy points. However, while Detroit's T.J. Hockenson hasn't found the end zone since Week 2, he is also riding a three-game scoring streak with over 10 PPR points. He's averaging over 10 targets a game over the span as well.
Hockenson has a higher floor and isn't as TD-dependent as Freiermuth. That makes him the play.
Where the flex spots are concerned, it's wise to get at least one of the running backs in there to stabilize the fantasy floor at that spot too. Mitchell is coming off three straight games with over 75 total yards, and over that span, he has topped 100 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice.
Michael Carter of the New York Jets has some appeal—until you realize that the Buffalo Bills rank dead last in the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders also faces a tough matchup—the Jets are a surprising 20th in points per game surrendered to wideouts.
Chase Claypool of the Steelers won't be helping fantasy managers for while. The Steelers don't expect the toe injury he suffered against Chicago to be season-ending, but Claypool will still be out for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Pollard is what he is—a complementary back whose workload is limited so long as Ezekiel Elliott is healthy.
Give the second flex spot to Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has at least touchdown in four of the past five games and hasn't tallied less than 17 PPR points in a game since Week 6.
The Calls: T.J. Hockenson, Elijah Mitchell, Michael Pittman Jr.
The Afternoon Blues
In a superflex league and need two QBs out of Kyler (Murray), Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins. Am I overthinking the Kyler injury? Thanks for the help! — @cskiles
First off, this might be an issue that resolves itself because of the aforementioned ankle injury suffered by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
As Jess Root reported for Cards Wire, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted that he isn't sure if his young signal-caller will play against the Carolina Panthers Sunday after missing last week's win in San Francisco.
"I don't have a feel for it yet," he said. "I like the way he progressed through the week. He definitely improved. We'll have to see how he looks when we get back out there on Wednesday. Hopefully, he can operate and function and do his deal. I really don't have a feel for it right now."
If Murray starts, the No. 5 quarterback in fantasy points per game needs to be in lineups.
In a vacuum, this would be an easy call—start the two top-10 passers in terms of points per game. However, there's a problem with rolling out Murray and Cousins if the former winds up a game-time decision. Murray and Cousins will both take the field as part of the 4:00 p.m. ET slate, while Matt Ryan's Falcons face the Dallas Cowboys in the early group of games.
If Murray winds up getting scratched, you'll be left with a zero.
Ryan is averaging about 17.7 fantasy points per game this season, only about 2.2 points per game less than Cousins. The Cowboys have also been kind to opposing quarterbacks, giving up the sixth-most points per game to the position.
Unless there's definitive news before Sunday that Murray is playing, roll out Ryan early. If Murray is active, he starts, with Cousins serving as insurance if Murray sits.
The Calls: Matt Ryan, Kyler Murray (if active)
Living on a Prayer
Praying this week you can help me out. Need to start one at the Flex in PPR. Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols, Russell Gage or Chase Claypool? — @WhiteMambalives
This is, um, quite the, um, selection of "options."
The first thing we can do here is to rule out both wide receivers. Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons is a low-ceiling fantasy option who posted the dreaded doughnut as recently as two weeks ago. Chase Claypool hasn't come close to backing up 2020 numbers with the Pittsburgh Steelers—he has nine catches for 92 yards over the last three games combined.
That brings us to the running backs who have the unenviable task of trying to replace Derrick Henry in Tennessee. Per Mike Organ of the Nashville Tennessean, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel allowed that he's still isn't sure how the carry-share will turn out between Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols.
"We'll see where that goes this week," Vrabel said. "I think they all did some things well, and there's some things they'll have to look at and improve. And obviously, we'll have to be able to block better for everybody. That's all a part of it."
Against the Rams in Week 9, both Peterson and McNichols had 10 touches. Peterson found the end zone, while three of McNichols' touches were receptions.
It's that last part that seals the deal here. While touchdowns can be a fluky stat, McNichols' status as the team's passing-down back essentially guarantees a handful of catches against the Saints this week.
In PPR, every one of those catches is a point,
The Call: Jeremy McNichols
Not-So Super Superflex
Need 2 QBs for a superflex league, P.J. Walker, (Trevor) Lawrence and (Ben) Roethlisberger? — @mikelolo
Wow. Just wow. Starting just one of these lower-end quarterbacks in a superflex is not ideal. Rolling out two of these guys is…here's hoping this app user has some butt-kicking running backs and wide receivers.
That there's any question regarding starting him among these options speaks to how far Ben Roethlisberger's fantasy value has fallen the past couple of years. The 39-year-old ranks outside the top-30 quarterbacks in points per game this season and hasn't had a 20-point performance all season long.
However, Roethlisberger is easily the most proven option of this bunch, and it's not like he doesn't have passing-game weapons at his disposal. Roethlisberger won't throw for 350 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit, but he's also the least risky of this bunch.
Actually, over the first eight games of his professional career, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars has actually out-pointed Roethlisberger. Consistency has been an issue—Lawrence has one start with 20-plus points but three with under 10. However, the pass-catchers in Jacksonville are pretty solid, and it's not hard to imagine a scenario where the Jaguars are in catch-up mode against Indianapolis.
That leaves P.J. Walker as the odd man out. Walker's athleticism and rushing ability are at least a little tempting, but he's a mostly unknown commodity facing an Arizona Cardinals team allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position in 2021.
Thanks, but no thanks.
The Calls: Trevor Lawrence, Ben Roethlisberger
Desperation Is a Powerful Motivator
Please help as I need every win to get in. I have Mike Williams and Emmanuel Sanders to choose at WR (my other is (CeeDee) Lamb. I have Kyle Pitts and George Kittle to choose between at TE. I can also play one of those players (or AP (Adrian Peterson) at my flex. — @NinjaMikey44
The first thing you need to do here is not panic. Late surges are possible. I had a dynasty team in 2020 that started 3-1 and then dropped six straight. I figured I had a better chance at the No. 1 pick in 2021 than making the playoffs. But the team peeled off three wins in a row to close the season, snuck into the postseason as the No. 6 seed and then beat the top three playoff seeds to bring home the championship.
It ain't easy. But it can be done.
We'll knock out the tight end portion here first. Rookie Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons has shown flashes of the explosiveness that led to Atlanta drafting him fourth overall. However, Kittle showed with a 6/101/1 stat line in his first game back a week ago that he remains a focal point for the 49ers passing game. He's a top-three option at the position and every-week starter.
The wide receiver question is a toughie. Emmanuel Sanders of the Buffalo Bills has a matchup-winning ceiling (two separate weeks with two scores) and a goose-egg floor (zero catches in Week 8). Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers has gone arctic after a red-hot start, with just two receptions in each of the last three games.
This comes down to matchup. And in that regard, Williams wins the day—the Minnesota Vikings are weak at cornerback and surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts.
At the flex spot, Adrian Peterson will likely see 10-15 carries this week, giving the veteran back an OK floor, especially in standard-scoring formats. But there's not much ceiling there.
Go with Pitts, the de facto No. 1 receiver in Atlanta with Calvin Ridley on the shelf.
The Calls: George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Mike Williams
DraftKings DFS Question of the Week
QB Dart Throw in DraftKings Week 10 Fantasy Football Millionaire Contest: Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz or Trevor Lawrence? — @AlbeenoPacino
This is an excellent question—and an opportunity for DraftKings managers to make the sort of contrarian play that is necessary for large tournaments like the Fantasy Football Millionaire.
Of this group, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300] is the least expensive of the lot. But he's also a pass. There's just not enough fantasy ceiling present. Lawrence has hit 300 passing yards just twice this season and only has one three-touchdown outing.
The most expensive quarterback is Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons [DK DFS VALUE: $6,000] and has the best matchup of the group against a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing the third-most DK points to quarterbacks this season. But with Calvin Ridley away from the team, it's uncertain at best that Ryan has the passing-game weapons to take full advantage.
That brings us to Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts [DK DFS VALUE: $5,900]. Wentz has a favorable fantasy matchup with a Jacksonville team surrendering the seventh-most DK points to signal-callers. He also has two or more touchdown passes in each of the last six games.
Add to that the potential for a highly productive "stack" with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300], and you have the makings of some cabbage collection in Week 10.
The Call: Carson Wentz
Rapid Fire
As is the case every week, we'll conclude this week's Start/Sit column by banging out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.
Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.
Dak vs. Lamar? Who do I start Week 10 in a PPR league? Help! — @legaleagle1879
This is one of those instances where the smart play would be shopping one of these higher-end quarterbacks to upgrade another position. With that said, while both quarterbacks should have good games in top-10 matchups in Week 10, Jackson's ability to pick up yardage with his legs gives him an edge over Prescott.
Darrel Williams or Damien Harris .5 PPR? THANKS! — @vpetronelli
This is a question that may answer itself—as of Wednesday, Harris was still in the NFL's concussion protocol. If he can clear that protocol ahead of Sunday's home date with the Cleveland Browns, he wins out easily over Williams. Harris has two 100-yard rushing efforts in the last four games and has scored every week dating back to Week 5. Keep an eye on Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week as well. If he returns to action on Sunday, Williams' fantasy value takes a massive hit.
PPR. (Amari) Cooper or (Tyler) Lockett? — @don_dukes230
There will be much rejoicing among fantasy managers with shares of Tyler Lockett if Russell Wilson returns to action (as expected) in Week 10. However, even with Wilson under center, Lockett remains the king of the feast-or-famine wide receivers. Cooper may have a slightly lower ceiling than Lockett, but he's less likely to vanish and draws a better matchup for wideouts with the Atlanta Falcons.
Need a flex between Elijah Moore and Rashod Bateman. .25 PPR. Thanks! — @st99
After Moore's Week 9 explosion (seven grabs for 84 yards and two scores), Moore was a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week. The announcement that Mike White will start Sunday is good news, too, but this is a brutal matchup for wide receivers against the Bills' league-leading pass defense. Roll out Bateman against a struggling Miami secondary allowing the fourth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers.
Should I go with (Patrick) Mahomes or pick up (Derek) Carr or (Carson) Wentz? — @awesp11
I may admittedly live to regret this—the Kansas City offense has been a pitching and lurching mess for much of this season. But at some point, that offense will shake off the funk and have a big game. There's just too much talent there. Carr and Wentz both have favorable matchups this week, but I'm just not quite ready to throw in the towel on Mahomes.
Full PPR. Need a flex. (Donovan) Peoples-Jones, Russell Gage or Alex Collins? — @Piccacco
Peoples-Jones caught a long touchdown against the Bengals last week, but Baker Mayfield targeted him only three times. As recently as Week 8, Gage went an entire game without being targeted one time. If Carson returns to the field in Week 10, he's an easy "yes" as the lead back for the Seahawks. If Carson is sidelined another week, roll the dice that Peoples-Jones can reel in another long one.
Start Colts D or Ravens D? — @alexbrock02
This is a scenario where there really is no wrong answer. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both rank inside the top-6 in fantasy points allowed to team defenses. But in addition to allowing the most points to defenses, there's a good chance that Jacoby Brissett will be making another start for the Fins against the Ravens. Baltimore is the play.
