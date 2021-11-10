Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 10

0 of 4

Nine weeks are down and nine remain in the 2021 NFL season. We're officially at the halfway point, and the back nine will begin with a Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

By this point in the year, fantasy managers are largely not starting the same squads they drafted. Injuries to players like Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley affected many early-season lineups. Players like Nick Chubb and Denzel Mims are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Oh, and the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Giants are on bye this week.

When plug-and-play starters aren't available across the lineup, managers are wise to know the matchups. Here, we'll run down some of the best and worst plays of Week 10 based on those matchups. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.