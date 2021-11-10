Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be AvailableNovember 10, 2021
By Week 10 of the NFL season, it can get difficult to find players worthy of rostering from the waiver wire of most fantasy football leagues. All the breakout stars have been added by this point, as have many of the backups who have ascended to starting roles due to injury situations.
However, there can still be some sleepers available who might make an impact for your fantasy team either now or a bit further down the line. You can never have too much depth, and if you have an open spot on your bench, it might be worth stashing a low-risk, high-potential player. And if you need a starting option one week, these players may be worth taking a chance on.
Here are some players who may still be available on the waiver wire who are worthy of rostering ahead of Week 10.
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Chase Edmonds suffered an ankle injury during the Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and it seems he's going to miss some time.
While James Conner will likely be the lead back in his absence, Eno Benjamin should also get an increase in workload.
The 22-year-old had only two carries this season (his second in the NFL) before last week. After Edmonds got injured, Benjamin had nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco. So, even though Conner had 21 carries and five receptions, Benjamin still got involved a decent amount.
Perhaps Benjamin will get even more touches in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, as Arizona is likely going to have a sizable lead in the second half and will want to keep the ball on the ground.
And if the Arizona State product is effective, the Cardinals may want to get him more involved regardless of the game situation.
This week, Benjamin will be a risky, high-potential flex play. But his role could grow, especially if Edmonds has an extended absence. So, it could be worth adding the 2020 seventh-round pick now to see how this situation develops.
Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons
With Calvin Ridley out indefinitely, there have been more targets to go around to the other playmakers in the Atlanta Falcons' offense. That includes Russell Gage, who has emerged as a solid option alongside Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts in recent weeks.
Over Atlanta's past two games, the 25-year-old has been targeted 14 times, which he's turned into 11 receptions for 131 yards. He also scored his first touchdown of the season in the Week 8 win over the Miami Dolphins, showcasing his big-play ability on a 49-yard scoring grab.
In Week 10, the Falcons could be set for a high-scoring shootout against the Dallas Cowboys. And it should be a solid week for their passing attack against a defense that is giving up the eighth most yards through the air per game (270.5).
So, if you're in need of a wide receiver, Gage should be a safe play with a high floor. And if he can get into the end zone for a second time in three games, he could have a strong fantasy output.
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Entering the week, Dan Arnold was available in the majority of fantasy leagues. But he shouldn't have been, as he's been one of the most heavily targeted tight ends in recent weeks. And there will be some fantasy managers adding him to their rosters ahead of Week 10.
However, there's a chance the 26-year-old stays on the waiver wire a bit longer in other leagues. If so, he should be added as a TE who's becoming a reliable weekly option. He's had at least 60 yards in three of Jacksonville's past four games and has been targeted 17 times over the past two weeks.
Arnold hasn't yet scored a touchdown this season, but there's a good chance he will in the near future. Once that happens, his fantasy value will reach another level.
So, if you're in need of a boost at tight end, add the Milwaukee native if he's available and plug him into your lineup for the Jags' Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.