Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Chase Edmonds suffered an ankle injury during the Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and it seems he's going to miss some time.

While James Conner will likely be the lead back in his absence, Eno Benjamin should also get an increase in workload.

The 22-year-old had only two carries this season (his second in the NFL) before last week. After Edmonds got injured, Benjamin had nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco. So, even though Conner had 21 carries and five receptions, Benjamin still got involved a decent amount.

Perhaps Benjamin will get even more touches in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, as Arizona is likely going to have a sizable lead in the second half and will want to keep the ball on the ground.

And if the Arizona State product is effective, the Cardinals may want to get him more involved regardless of the game situation.

This week, Benjamin will be a risky, high-potential flex play. But his role could grow, especially if Edmonds has an extended absence. So, it could be worth adding the 2020 seventh-round pick now to see how this situation develops.