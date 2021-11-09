Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and Drops

0 of 4

There are always two sides of the waiver process for fantasy football managers.

The fun one is the addition. Whether you're chasing the potential of an up-and-comer, looking for sneaky value ahead of an exploitable matchup or searching for a streamer to cover up a lineup absence, you're adding someone to your roster who can really make an impact.

The difficult one is the drop. These are never enjoyable, even if you're hoping for some addition by subtraction. Everything from injuries to byes to lackluster performances can move someone to the chopping block, and you can only hope you aren't too far from your initial investment.

We'll examine both sides of the coin with two adds—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—and two drops for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.