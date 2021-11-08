NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild Card Hunt

0 of 5

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Week 9 was Exhibit A of just how unpredictable the league can be on a weekly basis. It also served as a reminder that we have a lot to learn about the playoff picture in general as we begin the back half of the season.

The Super Bowl favorites heading into the week lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reports of the demise of the Browns' offense were greatly exaggerated. The Denver Broncos defense shut down one of the most explosive offenses in the league the same week they traded away Von Miller.

In short, conventional wisdom had a rough day on Sunday.

That also brings about changes in the latest Super Bowl odds. The reigning champion Tampa Bay Bucs saw their odds creep just ahead of the Buffalo Bills in the aftermath of their 9-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Before getting into some of the bigger developments from this week let's take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds and playoff standings before Week 10.