Quick Takes on WWE Releases, Adam Page's AEW Career-Defining Moment, More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's 2021 talent purge continued last Thursday night when another 21 Superstars across Raw, SmackDown and NXT were released from their contracts. Although some were more surprising than others, the general theme among most of them is untapped potential.

That is especially true for Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, two former NXT champions were being positioned as the future of their respective shows at this time one year ago. They were riding high until main roster booking halted their momentum, causing the company to no longer view them as priorities.

AEW would be foolish to make that same mistake with Adam Page, who has never been hotter than he is right now. He is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship this Saturday at Full Gear and there can be no doubt that he has to walk out with the gold in his grasp.

Page's ascent through the AEW ranks over the last two years has been well documented. Although he has thrived in chase mode, the time has come for him to get his just due and that time is at Full Gear.

Quick Takes this week wrestles with AEW's biggest main event to date, the abysmal build for Survivor Series, Bianca Belair's latest loss to Becky Lynch, and more.