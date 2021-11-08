Quick Takes on WWE Releases, Adam Page's AEW Career-Defining Moment, More

Quick Takes on WWE Releases, Adam Page's AEW Career-Defining Moment, MoreNovember 8, 2021
WWE's 2021 talent purge continued last Thursday night when another 21 Superstars across Raw, SmackDown and NXT were released from their contracts. Although some were more surprising than others, the general theme among most of them is untapped potential.
That is especially true for Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, two former NXT champions were being positioned as the future of their respective shows at this time one year ago. They were riding high until main roster booking halted their momentum, causing the company to no longer view them as priorities.
AEW would be foolish to make that same mistake with Adam Page, who has never been hotter than he is right now. He is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship this Saturday at Full Gear and there can be no doubt that he has to walk out with the gold in his grasp.
Page's ascent through the AEW ranks over the last two years has been well documented. Although he has thrived in chase mode, the time has come for him to get his just due and that time is at Full Gear.
Quick Takes this week wrestles with AEW's biggest main event to date, the abysmal build for Survivor Series, Bianca Belair's latest loss to Becky Lynch, and more.
Keith Lee, Karrion Kross Top WWE's Most Disappointing Recent Releases
WWE has been cutting talent every few months since April, but this most recent batch of releases featured two of the more baffling names yet in Keith Lee and Karrion Kross.
The two former NXT champions hadn't been featured on Raw a whole lot lately, but when they were, they were winning. That's what makes their departures so surprising; if they were seemingly been protected and potentially even primed for something bigger, why would WWE cut bait?
To put either of them in a position of prominence any time soon on the show would have been questionable, but that's merely because of how they were booked. Both underwent unnecessary gimmick changes and moved away from what worked for them in NXT.
It's never been as evident as it is right now that the previous incarnation of NXT is dead and buried. That isn't bad news for every NXT alum, but anyone who was considered to be a pet project of Triple H should be concerned for their future in the promotion if these recent releases have been any indication.
B-Fab's departure was also disappointing in that it took WWE all of three weeks to hinder Hit Row. Franky Monet was barely afforded an opportunity, Mia Yim and Ember Moon could have been bigger than they were, and Harry Smith never made it back to television.
The more promising prospects WWE lets go, the less incentive fans will have to care about the current roster knowing anyone can be gone at any time.
Miro Is the Best Possible Replacement for Jon Moxley at Full Gear
Tony Khan and the rest of the AEW crew should be commended for their decision to be upfront about Jon Moxley's situation and address it outright ahead of his scheduled match with Orange Cassidy last week on Dynamite.
A last-minute audible was made for him to be replaced in the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament by Miro, who hadn't been seen on AEW programming since losing the AEW TNT Championship back in September. The Redeemer made quick work of the beloved babyface and punched his ticket to the finals at Full Gear.
Considering the circumstances, Miro was the best possible option to replace Moxley in such a spot. There didn't seem to be any obvious creative direction for Miro otherwise, so this turn of events not only gets him back on the show but also on the card for Full Gear in a high-caliber match.
Miro and Danielson have tangled once before in WWE and it was an excellent affair. Both guys have been having exceptional matches as of late and this upcoming outing of theirs should be no exception. The outcome not being beyond predictable is appreciated as well.
Most importantly, Moxley is getting the help he needs and is wisely putting his own health and happiness above all else. He's bound to be back better than he was before when the time comes, so expect him to have a bone to pick with either Danielson or Miro upon his return.
The Battle for Brand Supremacy Has Never Meant Less Ahead of Survivor Series
Even if you've watched every episode of Raw and SmackDown since Crown Jewel, you may still be surprised to know that there is a pay-per-view coming up on November 19th, and it just so happens to be one of WWE's "Big Four" pay-per-views.
Survivor Series hasn't been remotely as important as it once was in ages. The battle for brand supremacy hasn't helped matters in the slightest with there being nothing at stake and no reason for fans to want to see either show reign supreme.
In years past, WWE has held qualifying matches to determine who will represent each brand in the tag team elimination matches at the event pitting SmackDown Superstars against Raw Superstars. This year, WWE instead went with the lazy approach of announcing all members of every team on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
Champion vs. champion matches have been teased for the show in the promotional material, which would make sense based on what we've seen at other installments. However, there hasn't been single mention of this on WWE TV, so if those matches do happen, they'll feel thrown-together and not as special as they should be.
To state the obvious, Survivor Series has felt this inconsequential in nearly a decade, and fans shouldn't be blamed for not being invested in this absolutely abysmal build.
Becky Lynch's Various Wins over Bianca Belair Can't Go Unavenged
WWE advertised a Raw Women's Championship match for last week's edition of Raw between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair and it definitely delivered.
The two have worked well together every time they've collided since SummerSlam, but no matter what, the result has remained the same: Lynch retaining her title. Last Monday continued that trend with Lynch resorting to underhanded tactics to pick up the win.
Lynch turning heel is still as questionable now as it was back in August. She's a perfect fit for the role, but considering crowds haven't wanted to boo her, the experiment hasn't worked out as nicely as WWE likely intended.
The endgame of the angle from the get-go should've been for Belair to avenge her loss to Lynch and prove she is indeed on her level. That hasn't happened yet, begging the question of whether it's ever going to.
Lynch teased transitioning into a feud with Liv Morgan over the title right afterward, but that doesn't necessarily mean Belair's pursuit of the prestigious prize is over just yet. Ideally, she can be built back up in the coming months and go back after the belt around WrestleMania season, but whether WWE will actually follow through with that remains to be seen.
No one else on the Raw roster currently makes as much sense to dethrone Lynch than Belair, so although that should be how the storyline culminates, WWE has a shoddy track record when it comes to paying off long-term stories.
Full Gear Must Be the Night Adam Page Is Finally Crowned AEW World Champion
Adam Page will get his long-awaited opportunity at the AEW World Championship this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view, and AEW will have committed booking malpractice if he doesn't emerge victorious.
AEW has spent two years preparing Page for this moment. While he's done his fair share of losing, he's also been built up quite well in 2021, having lost only once in singles competition.
Bigger than that is his long-running storyline with Kenny Omega, an Elite comrade turned foe following their loss of the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out 2020. It was at last year's installment of Full Gear that Omega beat Page to become the number one contender to the title, so it's only fitting that Hangman avenges that loss one year later to become champion.
Omega deserves praises for the excellent matches he's had as champ over the last year. That said, the time has come for him to get his comeuppance and lose his coveted title at the hands of his former friend.
It's possible AEW books a swerve for the sake of doing so by having Omega win and prolong the program through Revolution, but the company needs to strike while the iron is still hot. A title change is the only way Full Gear can go off the way, and predictable as it may seem, it will make for quite the monumental moment.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.