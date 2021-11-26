1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Contender

1 of 10

Denver Nuggets Receive: C Mike Muscala, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick (via Washington Wizards)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: F/C Bol Bol

Injuries have hammered the Nuggets, which is out of their control. One weakness that can be corrected via trade, however, is three-point shooting.

Denver is 22nd in made threes this season (11.2 per game) and 26th in accuracy (32.3 percent) and could desperately use more shot-makers from the outside. They also continue to keep Bol on the bench, even though the 22-year-old possesses incredible raw talent in his 7'2" frame.

If the Nuggets aren't going to play Bol (42 total minutes in eight games this year), they might as well trade him for a backup center who can knock down threes.

Muscala should be available from the rebuilding Thunder, and the 30-year-old is averaging 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.7 minutes. He's shooting a sizzling 45.1 percent from three, and 61.4 percent of his shots come from outside the arc.

The young Thunder should be interested in taking a flyer on Bol, even if it means giving up two of their approximate 1,000 future second-round picks.

Note: Deal cannot be completed until Dec. 15 since Muscala signed as a free agent this past summer.