Preview and Predictions for the 2021 NWSL Playoffs

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

After the weirdest, most tumultuous year of the NWSL's nine-year existence, the playoffs are upon us. This postseason has a new format, with six teams competing in three rounds, in contrast with the four-team, two-week affair of previous seasons. The playoff race was close until late in the year, with the fourth- through sixth-place slots in the table undecided until the final day of the season.

With the North Carolina Courage, who snuck in as the sixth seed after entering each of the past three playoffs as the top seed, no longer the dominant force they once were, the postseason is as wide open as we've seen in a while.

The Portland Thorns won the Shield for securing the best regular-season record and probably are the best team in the abstract. However, they started to hit some potholes late in the summer—one of which was the horrifying allegations of verbal abuse and sexual coercion against former head coach Paul Riley that came to light just over a month ago—and their ascent to the regular-season throne wasn't as convincing as they may have hoped after they only notched one win in their final six matches.

The second-seeded OL Reign, meanwhile, cruised up the standings after manager Farid Benstiti resigned over allegations of abusive comments. In his stead, the Tacoma side brought back old friend Laura Harvey and has since looked like a bona fide superteam.

So who wins the whole thing? I don't know, but I'm about to pretend like I do. Read on for my predictions in all three rounds.