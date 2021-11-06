UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Colby Covington will get his second crack at Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 268, which is set to take place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Covington and Usman fought at UFC 245 in December 2019. That bout was a war that saw the fighters combine for 318 significant strikes before Usman scored the finish in the fifth round.

Since then, Usman has defended his title three more times, establishing himself as the best welterweight in the world. Covington once again wants to challenge that notion.

The women's strawweight championship will also be on the line another rematch. Rose Namajunas will try to show that her knockout win over Zhang Weili in April was not a fluke in another good matchup.

The UFC always brings it when it takes a show to New York, and this will be no exception. Here's a look at the card and some predictions for Saturday's biggest fights.