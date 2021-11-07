Who Should Canelo Alvarez Fight After Win vs. Caleb Plant?

0 of 6

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

It's good to be the king.

Already a champion in four divisions and the sport's reigning pound-for-pound and pay-per-view monarch, Mexican star Canelo Alvarez added another bullet point to the resume Saturday night with an 11th-round TKO over comparative upstart Caleb Plant in a 168-pound unification bout in Las Vegas.

The official end came at 1:05, when referee Russell Mora waved it off as Plant lay flat on his back following the second knockdown of the round.

Alvarez's win, his 57th in a 60-bout pro career that began when he was just 15 years old, yielded the IBF title belt the previously unbeaten Plant had arrived with. Alvarez is just the sixth undisputed champion in an era that's included four sanctioning body crowns in each weight class.

Now 31, Alvarez became a champion at 154 pounds a decade ago before adding laurels at 160 pounds in 2015, at 175 pounds in 2019 and 168 pounds in 2020. He won the WBA and WBC super middleweight titles with a defeat of Callum Smith, then added the WBO's jewelry by stopping Billy Joe Saunders on May 8. Plant had held the IBF championship since and had successfully defended three times.

"He’s a very difficult fighter. He has a lot of ability. I do respect him," Alvarez said. "He was making it difficult for me. But (trainer) Eddy (Reynoso) told me to stay with the game plan. And at the end I got him."

Eight years and 16 fights—including 15 wins and a draw—since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr., Alvarez continues to have his pick of opponents only too eager to share a marquee with him. With that as a cue, the B/R combat sports team digested Saturday's result and got to work on a list of choices for the cinnamon-haired slugger as he ponders his next fight (or two).

He's long been a stalwart of fight weekends adjacent to Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16) and is a good bet to return to those positions in 2022.

Have a look at what we came up with, and leave a viewpoint of your own in the comments.