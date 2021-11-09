NFL Playoff Predictions at the Midseason Mark

1 of 7

Norm Hall/Getty Images

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-3)

Quarterback Russell Wilson will return from a finger injury to save the Seattle Seahawks' season and lead them to a wild-card berth for a matchup against the reigning champions.

Seattle's defense bends but doesn't break, ranking tied for eighth in scoring while giving up the second-most yards. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have too much firepower, and they'll find several fissures in the Seahawks' 28th-ranked pass defense. Along with tight end Rob Gronkowski, wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown will rack up a ton of yards and multiple scores between them.

Wilson will have some bright moments against the Buccaneers' 20th-ranked pass defense, but he won't win a scoring shootout against quarterback Tom Brady and his elite pass-catching group.

Prediction: Bucs 35, Seahawks 24

No. 6 New Orleans Saints (10-7) at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (13-4)

The New Orleans Saints moved forward without quarterback Jameis Winston, who tore his ACL and damaged his MCL, but Trevor Siemian led them to a win over the Buccaneers and found his rhythm at the end of a Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. They also have a familiar face in signal-caller Taysom Hill, who went 3-1 as a starter last season. With two capable options at quarterback and the fifth-ranked scoring defense, the Saints grind out 10 wins.

Nevertheless, the Dallas Cowboys should be able to expose the Saints' shaky pass defense, which ranks 27th in yards allowed. Quarterback Dak Prescott, a Comeback Player of the Year candidate, shines with his 69.4 percent completion rate. Wideouts Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will benefit from his passing performance.

Aside from running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints don't have enough playmakers to keep pace with the Cowboys.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Saints 21

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (13-4) at No. 4 Green Bay Packers (12-5)

The quarterbacks in this matchup have question marks. Last week, Kyler Murray sat out with an ankle injury, and Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While Rodgers will likely recover and rejoin the team soon, Murray, once again, has an injury that may slow him down late in the season, which explains why the Arizona Cardinals will miss out on a division title. Despite an impressive 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, the Cardinals could lose some games against good teams if Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) miss more time.

In Week 8, on the road, the Green Bay Packers beat Arizona 24-21 without star wideout Davante Adams, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Cardinals will lose by a wider margin as they struggle to slow down the Packers' balanced offense. Rodgers and Adams connect through the air while Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon control the tempo of the game, keeping Arizona's high-powered offense on the sideline.

Prediction: Packers 30, Cardinals 24