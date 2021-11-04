Winners and Losers from the Jack Eichel Trade to Vegas Golden Knights

0 of 6

Jared Silber/Getty Images

And just like that, smoke turns into fire. Jack Eichel has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights after months of "will they" and "won't they."

TSN's Darren Dreger was the first to report the trade, which shakes out like this:

The Golden Knights receive Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick. In return, the Buffalo Sabres add two high-end prospects and two draft selections in Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a first-round pick in 2022 and a third in 2023.

Dreger went on to clarify that the Sabres retained none of Eichel's salary and that the first-rounder in 2022 is lottery-protected. Neither of these points should be overlooked.

This could turn out to be a feather-in-the-cap trade for Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He hasn't hesitated to add talent to his roster since the Golden Knights came into existence in 2017, and this move is no different.

His previous moves pale in comparison to this one, though. Yes, getting Max Pacioretty in 2018 has paid dividends. So has the acquisition of Mark Stone, which transpired in 2019. Inking Alex Pietrangelo as a free agent was another "we're here" moment.



Yet Eichel is a borderline generational talent, and Vegas didn't have to give up any current roster pieces to acquire him. Sure, he's likely months out from making his Golden Knights debut, but there's no question this is a big moment for both franchises.

So who wins and who loses? Let's take a look.