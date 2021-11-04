Fantasy Football Week 9: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

0 of 9

Some days you're the windshield. Other days you're the bug.

Quite a few fantasy managers were the latter in Week 8. At quarterback, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles posted dud performances. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders hit folks who started him with the dreaded goose-egg.

Never mind the broken foot that ended the 2021 regular season (at least) of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Those down performances and injuries left many a fantasy manager reeling, thrust into a must-win situation lest the fantasy campaign gets away from them. There's not much margin for error. Every lineup decision and fantasy point is all the more important.

The point of this column is to aid those managers in making those decisions the right ones.

Just as I do every week here at Bleacher Report, I have reviewed fantasy lineup questions on the B/R app and picked out some that should help both the fantasy managers who asked them and others in setting their Week 9 lineups.

Let's get to work.