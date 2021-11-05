Finding Homes for Top Available Free Agents After the NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 8

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

It's hard to find an obvious landing spot for a quarterback of Cam Newton's stature.

The New Orleans Saints lost Jameis Winston to a season-ending torn ACL this past weekend, but they still have Taysom Hill, who returned to practice this week after being in the concussion protocol, and Trevor Siemian on the roster.

The New York Jets could have been another landing spot with Zach Wilson nursing a sprained PCL. But Mike White threw for over 400 yards in his first NFL start, and they recently traded for Joe Flacco as well.

The Washington Football Team has been linked to Newton for some time due to his history with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The organization danced around the possibility multiple times but hasn't seemed to show a ton of interest in the 2015 league MVP.

"My understanding is that the Washington Football Team will continue to work with the quarterbacks on its roster—Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick—with respect to Newton's availability and new vaccination status," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported two weeks ago.

Since then, Washington has lost two more games and is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak. The quarterback conundrum becomes more glaring with each passing week.

"There is a time I'll draw a line in the sand with quarterback play, but you can't constantly be changing." Rivera told reporters Tuesday.

Heinicke hasn't gotten the job done. Allen has flashed but never been a full-time starter. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick continues to recover from a hip injury.

The WFT is in the midst of their bye week. If they want to make a change a quarterback, the time to do so is now. And they aren't going to find a better option on the free-agent market than Newton.