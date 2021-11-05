Finding Homes for Top Available Free Agents After the NFL Trade DeadlineNovember 5, 2021
Finding Homes for Top Available Free Agents After the NFL Trade Deadline
The 2021 NFL trade deadline may have passed, but teams will continue to pursue roster upgrades over the final half of the regular season. Injuries or disappointments will force squads to make additional moves over the coming weeks and months.
This past weekend, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, suffering what could be a season-ending foot injury. The organization responded by signing free agent Adrian Peterson.
Can the 36-year-old Peterson be the same type of player Henry was prior to his injury? Will the Titans' identity still be built around the running game? It isn't likely, as Henry was well on his way to shattering the league's single-season carries record.
But the Titans were proactive and found a veteran who can help them in the short term.
The free-agent pool isn't large after months of signings and acquisitions. Still, a few quality options are available. The key is finding the right spot for them to contribute.
QB Cam Newton: Washington Football Team
It's hard to find an obvious landing spot for a quarterback of Cam Newton's stature.
The New Orleans Saints lost Jameis Winston to a season-ending torn ACL this past weekend, but they still have Taysom Hill, who returned to practice this week after being in the concussion protocol, and Trevor Siemian on the roster.
The New York Jets could have been another landing spot with Zach Wilson nursing a sprained PCL. But Mike White threw for over 400 yards in his first NFL start, and they recently traded for Joe Flacco as well.
The Washington Football Team has been linked to Newton for some time due to his history with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The organization danced around the possibility multiple times but hasn't seemed to show a ton of interest in the 2015 league MVP.
"My understanding is that the Washington Football Team will continue to work with the quarterbacks on its roster—Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick—with respect to Newton's availability and new vaccination status," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported two weeks ago.
Since then, Washington has lost two more games and is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak. The quarterback conundrum becomes more glaring with each passing week.
"There is a time I'll draw a line in the sand with quarterback play, but you can't constantly be changing." Rivera told reporters Tuesday.
Heinicke hasn't gotten the job done. Allen has flashed but never been a full-time starter. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick continues to recover from a hip injury.
The WFT is in the midst of their bye week. If they want to make a change a quarterback, the time to do so is now. And they aren't going to find a better option on the free-agent market than Newton.
RB Todd Gurley: Las Vegas Raiders
With Adrian Peterson no longer on the free-agent market, Todd Gurley II is the best available running back.
Questions about Gurley's degenerative knee and overall explosiveness remain. And he averaged only 3.5 yards per carry last season for the Atlanta Falcons. However, he's still only 27 years old, he tied for 11th last season with nine rushing touchdowns despite limited touches and can provide quality depth as part of a running back rotation.
The Detroit Lions showed some interest in Gurley before the season began, but their backfield is one of their few bright spots with D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams splitting reps. The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, aren't getting what they expected from their running back investments.
Lead back Josh Jacobs has been dinged up throughout the season, and he seemingly wasn't happy about the coaching staff saying he suffered a chest injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kenyan Drake started to come on as of late after a slow start to the season, while Peyton Barber hasn't played since Week 4.
Gurley can be an insurance policy for the Raiders, who rank among the bottom five in overall rushing yardage and yards per carry. He might not single-handedly fix their ground game, but he can help.
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson previously worked on the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff and knows what Gurley brings to the table. The 5-2 Raiders should jump at the chance to shore up one of their weak spots.
WR DeSean Jackson: New Orleans Saints
No team needs wide receiver help more than the New Orleans Saints. They should sign a proven vet to immediately aid whoever takes over under center after Jameis Winston's season-ending knee injury.
DeSean Jackson's time with the Los Angeles Rams didn't work out, and the two sides decided to part ways after they couldn't trade him at the deadline. No team claimed him on waivers Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, so he's now free to sign wherever he pleases.
The 34-year-old receiver was stuck become multiple talented targets in Los Angeles. The Rams' top three wide receivers are set with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson, while Tight end Tyler Higbee is third on the team with 30 catches. Jackson managed only eight receptions in seven games.
No one should expect Jackson to regain his Pro Bowl form. His last 1,000-yard campaign came five years ago. He's been injured, though he still has the type of quickness to stretch the field.
However, the Saints need more options beyond what they currently have, particularly with Michael Thomas now out for the rest of the season.
New Orleans tried to make a move before Tuesday's trade deadline. But it couldn't come to an agreement with the Cleveland Browns on Odell Beckham Jr. per ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.
Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are the Saints' leading receivers. They need more help at the position.
OT Russell Okung: Pittsburgh Steelers
In May, ESPN's Bill Barnwell predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would sign Russell Okung to a one-year, $6.5 million deal. The left tackle poured cold water on that idea at the time.
"Truth is they cannot afford me," Okung tweeted in May. "I only accept Bitcoin."
The situation has changed drastically in the subsequent five-plus months.
Okung remains a free agent, and Pittsburgh currently has the league's ninth-most salary-cap space, per Spotrac. There also isn't a lot of money to go around at the moment, particularly among winning franchises.
The Steelers still have a need along the offensive line, too. Fourth-round rookie Dan Moore Jr. has done what he can to hold down Ben Roethlisberger's blind side, but he's experienced his ups and downs.
Pittsburgh could continue to wait for Zach Banner's return so it can swing Chukwuma Okorafor from right to left tackle. However, neither of these options is particularly good.
At 4-3, the Steelers are back in the playoff mix, but they shouldn't rest on their laurels. They're still a tier below the top teams in the AFC. But they can compete, especially if they improve in the trenches.
DT Geno Atkins: Seattle Seahawks
Once again, the Seattle Seahawks defense started the season slowly. They rank 31st in total defense.
One of the primary culprits is a soft defensive interior. The Seahawks are 28th in rushing defense.
The fact both Al Woods and Poona Ford are better run defenders than interior pass-rushers speaks volumes about the group. The entire defensive tackle rotation has managed one combined sack.
The Seahawks worked out Geno Atkins in August after doctors cleared him from previous shoulder surgery, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. They didn't sign him at the time, but they should now.
When healthy, the 33-year-old Atkins can still be disruptive. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted the third-highest grade among interior defenders last season despite taking on a backup role with the Cincinnati Bengals while playing in only eight games.
Atkins may not be an every-down defender anymore, but he's more than capable of stepping in and boosting the Seahawks' lackluster defensive front. In doing so, he can rejoin Carlos Dunlap II after the two played 10-plus seasons together in The Queen City.
The 3-5 Seahawks are still capable of securing a playoff spot with improved play down the stretch since only six NFC squads currently own a winning record.
Edge Olivier Vernon: Kansas City Chiefs
Olivier Vernon will eventually be a hot commodity on the free-agent market. But teams still have to wait a little bit longer before they can add the pass-rusher.
According to FanSided's Matt Lombardo, the 31-year-old veteran isn't fully recovered from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 17 of last season.
Prior to the injury, Vernon played well for the Cleveland Browns. His nine sacks trailed only Myles Garrett, and he had the second-highest defensive grade on the team in the regular season, per Pro Football Focus.
Injuries have been a concern throughout Vernon's career, and he might not be the most explosive edge-rusher upon his return. But the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't care. They should be doing everything in their power to help their defense.
General manager Brett Veach already started by trading for Melvin Ingram III prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. That likely won't be enough, though.
The Chiefs already had Chris Jones playing out of position because they were so thin on the edge. Frank Clark isn't anywhere near the player whom they envisioned when they traded three draft picks, including a first-round selection, to acquire him from the Seattle Seahawks two years ago.
Working through injuries and off-field troubles, Clark has managed only one sack in five appearances.
"I've been dealing with a lot of stuff," Clark told reporters last week. "Everybody goes through a lot of things in this life, but at the end of the day, you've got to put a lot stuff to the side. Then, when it's time to deal with things you've got to deal with it. But I've been going through some real-life stuff, those things are just as important as football, taking care of my family and my job."
Vernon could deepen the Chiefs' defensive line rotation and add more pop to a unit currently tied for 30th with only 11 sacks.
LB Jaylon Smith: New York Giants
Some front office is bound to think its coaching staff can still get the most out of linebacker Jaylon Smith.
Does he have anything left, though? It's an interesting question because two different organizations have given up on him within the past month.
The Dallas Cowboys released Smith in early October. They planned to move forward with first-round rookie Micah Parsons, safety-convert Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and fourth-round pick Jabril Cox as their primary linebackers. Plus, a $9.2 million injury guarantee for the 2022 season helped to expedite the move, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr.
The Green Bay Packers signed Smith two days later. He played sparingly in two games and didn't perform well before the organization released him Tuesday.
Smith has already overcome a lot after he suffered a devastating knee injury during his final collegiate game. The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he went on to become one of the league's best linebackers for a short period, which led to a substantial contract extension.
If Smith remains healthy, he can look to revive his career elsewhere. The New York Giants might be an ideal landing spot.
New York already lost its starting middle linebacker, Blake Martinez, to a season-ending torn ACL. Neither Tae Crowder nor Reggie Ragland is performing at a high level.
Why not take a flier on Smith when few coaches would know the 26-year-old as well as Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett does? After all, Garrett served as Smith's head coach for the first four years of his NFL career.
S Tre Boston: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts lost safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn ACL during a Week 7 practice. They also placed Khari Willis on injured reserve Thursday because of a calf issue.
In other words, their starting safeties are out for at least three next three weeks or longer. They'll now rely on some combination of Andrew Sendejo, George Odum, Jahleel Addae and Josh Jones, the latter two of whom they signed within the past two weeks.
Those recent additions might deter the Colts from investing in the position again. However, general manager Chris Ballard is one of the best at identifying talent and improving his squad without breaking the bank.
Tre Boston is an outstanding free safety. As Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo noted, the veteran's coverage grade ranked among the elite at his position from 2017-2020.
Under head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers played Boston closer to the line of scrimmage than he was accustomed to. But the 29-year-old fared well enough even though he's more valuable working the deep half or deep third.
The seven-year defensive back is used to waiting before signing with a squad. He's done so three of the last four offseasons, and he knew he'd be forced to wait against this year. Pro Football Network's Adam H. Beasley reported Boston wasn't in a rush to sign with anyone in July.
The right opportunity needs to present itself. The Colts' rash of injuries just might be the best opportunity, and Indianapolis should gladly welcome a safety with 70 starts over the last five seasons.