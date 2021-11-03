3 Raiders Players Earning Contract Extensions in 2021

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A tumultuous season for the Las Vegas Raiders continued Tuesday with the news that wide receiver Henry Ruggs III had been charged in the early hours with DUI resulting in death, a felony in Nevada.

The police report said a 23-year-old woman was killed after Ruggs crashed his vehicle into the back of the woman's car, causing it to set on fire. Ruggs was said to have shown visible signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.

Ruggs was released by the team later on Tuesday and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This comes after Jon Gruden, the team's former head coach, resigned during the season following the release of multiple emails showing him using racist, homophobic and sexist language from 2010 through 2018.

Despite the terrible circumstances of Tuesday's news, the NFL world continues to spin, and the Raiders sit at 5-2 ahead of a road game Sunday against the New York Giants.

Several players have impressed for the team this season, and attention will soon turn to some of those players' futures with the team.

Quarterback Derek Carr has performed well under pressure as the face of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise.

For years, Carr's job security came under speculation because of how the Raiders ended seasons and the names that were on the free-agent, trade and draft markets.

Carr's job security lessened a bit ahead of the 2020 season after the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract, but the 2014 second-round pick has done nothing but impress since the franchise moved to Las Vegas. As a result of his strong play, he is due for a contract extension that keeps him as the No. 1 quarterback for at least a few more years.

Carr is one of a few Las Vegas players with contracts that end after the 2022 season who deserve extensions either now or in the offseason.